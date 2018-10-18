Merck Consumer Health India – a leader in Vitamin E in India – announced the publication of the country’s first handbook that highlights the hitherto unknown benefits and widespread utility of Vitamin E titled – “Vitamin E: Clinical Applications and Evidences”. This book has been edited by Dr. YK Gupta and Dr. AC Anand, leading health practitioners and experts in their fields, and is an amalgamation of the manifold uses of Vitamin E as a supplement. Along with the book launch, a panel of expert doctors from different specialties have contributed to the positive role of Vitamin E in various health issues.



Despite an increase in awareness of the role of various Vitamins, only 9% of India is aware of the role of Vitamin E*. While most individuals resort to Vitamin E for common ailments, the true potential of this nutraceutical still witnesses a lack of awareness on a large scale. The purpose of this book is to highlight the fact that Vitamin E also offers protection against an extensive list of lifestyle-induced issues; issues that are usually not under the spotlight.



Commenting on this launch, MD of Merck India, Mr Milind Thatte said, “Merck is proud to launch this all-inclusive book on Vitamin E, in partnership with leading doctors and Springer publications. People in our country are not entirely aware of the extensive benefits offered by Vitamin E. Authored by industry experts who have factored the insights of top Indian doctors, this book is our endeavor to increase the awareness about the benefits of Vitamin E backed scientific data and clinical evidence.”



Adding to this Dr A C Anand (Senior Consultant Hepatology and Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, India) commented, “With low awareness across the country, even the limited users of Vitamin E are not aware of all of its benefits. For example, with 30% of the Indian population suffering from Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma, only few people are aware that leveraging the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant property of Vitamin E may help provide them strong protection against both diseases. Similarly, around 50% of women aged between 40 – 50 years suffer from Fibrocystic Breast Disease. Once again, only a few know that the antioxidant properties of Vitamin E help tackle the disease to great effect.”



With more than 90% of our nation unaware of Vitamin E applications and advantages, educational initiatives like these have become the need of the hour. The extensive knowledge about Vitamin E in this book underlines Merck’s efforts towards keeping the Indian medical practitioners abreast with the latest medical knowledge, thus giving way to a healthier future for the general population.



