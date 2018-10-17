Trivitron Healthcare

Trivitron’s Labsystems Diagnostics Oy, a leading brand that develops and manufactures high-quality diagnostic tests for clinical laboratories and physicians, has now expanded its portfolio on advancing newborn screening (NBS) by launching six new high-quality NBS products at ISNS 2018, Slovakia (from October 14 to October 17, 2018). With this introduction, the brand continues its journey to become world’s leading service provider in the field of Newborn Screening.



Speaking on new launches, Mr. Sameer Saral, Chief Operating Officer – Labsystems Diagnostics (A Trivitron Enterprise) said, “As one of the largest provider for Newborn Screening Products in the world, we are happy to introduce new high-quality NBS products under our ambit on a regular basis. The NBS procedures has evolved from a simple blood screening test to a more comprehensive and expanded screening system which is capable of detecting over 50 different conditions.”



The new NBS Products: Neomass AAAC Plus kit– Expanded newborn screening panel for quantitative determination of 15 Amino acids, free Carnitines, 12 Acylcarnitines, Argininosuccinic acid (ASA) and Succinylacetone (SUAC) under the same extraction method and single injection/single run step without using any toxic compounds, on Tandem MS. CAH MASS Second Tier test kit– First to have an assay which measures 17-Hydroxyprogesterone, Androstenedione, Cortisol, 11-Deoxycortisol and 21-Deoxycortisol in dried blood spots samples. CAH-Mass LC-MS/MS quantitative kit is a second tier test for detecting congenital adrenal hyperplasia, and can be used as a confirmatory diagnostic test for CAH. SCID-SMA Multiplex PCR kit – Intended for the rapid and simultaneous detection of severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) syndrome and Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in newborns by using DNA samples either from whole blood or dried blood spots, after DNA extraction. NS496 Plus DBS Puncher – The NS496 Plus DBS puncher with Air humidification system and clean punch mechanism designed to automate laboratory sample preparation and is used to punch dried blood spots samples into a 96 wells microtitre plates for subsequent analysis. Neonatal T4 FEIA kit – Fluorescence-based NBS kit indented for the screening of congenital hypothyroidism (CH) by the quantitative determination of total Thyroxine (T4) from dried blood spots, providing further flexibility to detect congenital hypothyroidism. Neonatal GALT Kit – Fluorescence-based NBS kit indented for the screening of Classic Galactosemia by the quantitative determination of galactose-1-phosphate uridyl transferase (GALT) from dried blood spots providing additional information to detect classic galactosemia.

About Trivitron Healthcare Since 1997, the journey of Trivitron Healthcare as a medical technology company providing affordable healthcare solutions weaves a fascinating thread of inspiration to many healthcare providers. Having a solid expertise in research and development, Trivitron manufactures and distributes exceptional medical technology products to 165 countries. With 9 USFDA/CE certified manufacturing facilities; Trivitron spearheads innovation in the fields of Newborn Screening, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Imaging & Radiology, Radiation Protection, Critical Care and Operating Room Solutions, thus, engraving its name as a holistic healthcare provider.