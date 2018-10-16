Tomás Saraceno is the latest artist to join the Rolls-Royce Art Programme.

The marque will act as a benefactor for Saraceno’s solo exhibition On Air, at Palais de Tokyo, Paris.

A new work, pertaining to the ‘spider vitrine series’ will be created for the Art Programme following the exhibition.

The new work will be exhibited at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, in early 2019.

Tomás Saraceno is the latest in a host of eminent artists to join the Rolls-Royce Art Programme. The relationship between Rolls-Royce and Saraceno will adopt a double-aspect approach, with the marque becoming benefactor in part for his forthcoming ‘On Air’ show, which runs at Palais de Tokyo, Paris, from 17th October, 2018 until 6th January, 2019. In return, Saraceno will create a new work for the Rolls-Royce Art Programme, furthering the existing ‘spider vitrine’ series of his installation, ‘Particular Matter(s) Jam Session’, supported by Rolls-Royce, at Palais de Tokyo. The installation will be exhibited at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, in February, 2019.



The Rolls-Royce Art Programme invites leading artists to develop new works which push the boundaries of what is possible both technically and conceptually. Artists are given the time, freedom and resource to create a unique creative statement.



Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented, “The Rolls-Royce Art Programme adopts the form of contemporary patronage, enabling artists to bring new work to fruition. It gives us great pleasure to support Tomás Saraceno’s ‘Particular Matter(s) Jam Session’ installation at Palais de Tokyo, this autumn. Furthermore, we look forward to welcoming his new work, created for the marque, to the Home of Rolls-Royce, in February next year.”



Saraceno has researched and experimented with spider web hybrids and interspecies communication in his recent work, exploring how we look at spiders, and how, by paying renewed attention to them, we might discover new threads of connectivity within our environment. The web serves as a canvas from which to illustrate the ever-changing eco-system in the atmosphere around us. Accumulating transitory particles, observing the effects of vibrations, in this case, caused by the amplification of the sound of the spiders spinning their webs, and the impact of a human’s interaction with the surrounding air, all use the web as a stage from which to play their part.



‘ON AIR’ is the artist’s largest project to date. The exhibition is the fourth ‘Carte Blanche’ installation hosted by Palais de Tokyo, where an artist is invited to take over the 13,000m2 museum in its entirety. Saraceno brings a selection of his major works together with ambitious new productions that will transform Palais de Tokyo into a unique sensory experience. ‘ON AIR’ reveals what resists our sight; it aims to make tangible both physically and virtually the myriad of presences floating in the air and the way they affect us. From particulate matter to cosmic dust and from radio frequencies to sonic pollution, his work will expose atmospheric entanglement on the smallest and largest scales. The artwork supported by the Rolls-Royce Art Programme, ‘Particular Matter(s) Jam Session,’ furthers the links built by the artist between dust articles, spider webs and atmosphere.



Tomás Saraceno, artist, commented, “If we can feel sound, can we also see it? Can we hear what can’t be seen? The idea behind the exhibition is that of jamming, playing together in an ecosystem in becoming, always contingent and evolving, across multiple rhythms and trajectories… amplifying the unheard voices and turning down the volume of those that are usually loudest, re-assembling as an ensemble of universes. That’s what I intended to do with ‘Particular Matter(s) Jam Session’, and I am very grateful to Rolls-Royce for their support, which allowed us to develop new techniques for this very special installation.”



Rebecca Lamarche-Vadel, Curator, Palais de Tokyo, goes on to say, “With Tomás Saraceno, the air becomes the extended field of sculpture. Particular Matter(s) Jam Session, the realisation of which was made possible thanks to the support of Rolls-Royce, is a work that plunges us into the beauty and complexity of an invisible ballet, the one of the cosmic and terrestrial dust that surrounds us. We are immersed in the permanently moving choreography that plays out in the universe, between our presences, this matter, our breaths, time, rhythms. ‘Particular Matter(s) Jam Session’ shows us with great poetry how the world goes through us as much as we go through it.’’



Editors’ notes



Since its inception in 2014, the Rolls-Royce Art Programme has consolidated the bridge between Rolls-Royce patrons and the world of contemporary art. Its founding principle was informed by an awareness that Rolls-Royce motor cars transcend a cultural barrier where they are not only commissioned as a means of conveyance, but as an expression of patrons’ artistic taste. The Art Programme has played an important role in nurturing new artworks and fostering creativity.



Palais de Tokyo is the central hub for contemporary artistic creation in all of Europe, providing a dynamic exhibition space for artists of our time. By supporting Palais de Tokyo, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars furthers its cultural legacy and commitment to developing lasting relationships with the most important art institutions in the world. The marque has previously collaborated with prestigious establishments such as the Serpentine Galleries in London, Foundation Beyeler in Switzerland and Rockbund Art Museum in Shanghai.



The Rolls-Royce Art Programme has played an important role in bringing new artworks to fruition. Inspired by the attributes of the Rolls-Royce marque, artists are given the time, freedom and resource to create unique creative statements which take us somewhere new, beyond the possible to the imaginable. In a move that demonstrates the marque’s commitment to contemporary patronage, a series of commissions by extraordinary artists have been bought into the public domain. Artists including Asad Raza, Dan Holdsworth, Isaac Julien, Yang Fudong, Sudarshan Shetty and Angela Bulloch have all collaborated with the marque in recent years. Additional collaborations include Pipilotti Rist, Tobias Rehberger and Ugo Rondione.



Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group and is a completely separate company from Rolls-Royce plc, the manufacturer of aircraft engines and propulsion systems. Over 1800 skilled men and women are employed at the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ head office and manufacturing plant at Goodwood, West Sussex, the only place in the world where the company’s super-luxury motor cars are hand-built.

