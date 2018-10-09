Hero MotoCorp Ltd

Top golfers including Olympic champion Justin Rose to headline the event

To be telecast live on DSport in India After an exciting start to the 2018 season at the iconic Edinburgh Castle, the innovative one-hole knockout contest Hero Challenge is set to make a comeback at the 2018 British Masters, thereby fascinating the audiences for the third consecutive season at the marquee platform.



The action-packed edition of the Hero Challenge will be staged against the spectacular backdrop of Canary Wharf in London on the evening of October 9, 2018.



Justin Rose, the reigning Olympic champion and host of the 2018 British Masters, along with some of the world’s leading golfers including Thomas Bjørn, Thorbjørn Olesen, Andrew Johnston, Matt Wallace, and Paul Dunne will battle it out in front of a packed house of spectators at the Canary Wharf. The Hero Challenge will present an electrifying setting where the players will shoot from a floating tee into a constructed green, surrounded by London’s tallest buildings.



The Hero Challenge will act as a prelude to the 2018 British Masters that is scheduled at another breathtaking venue, Walton Heath Golf Club, from October 11-14, 2018.



The Hero Challenge has not only captivated international audiences, but has also gripped the followers of golf in India. The fans in India can catch all the live action from the Hero Challenge on DSports between 18.30 – 19.30 Hrs GMT on October 9, 2018, 12 – 1 AM IST on October 10, 2018.



Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Hero Challenge has grown to be an integral part of the European Tour in a short span of time. The innovative contest made its debut on this prestigious platform in 2016 and since then it has steadily attracted more followers and audiences to the sport. With the live telecast this season in India, the Hero Challenge will appeal to a new set of young fans in our country as well.”



Hero MotoCorp Ltd the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer introduced the Hero Challenge at the British Masters in 2016. Alex Levy won the debut edition in 2016 at The Grove, while Lee Westwood, the 2017 tournament host, emerged victorious at Close House last year.



The Company this year reaffirmed its commitment to innovation on the European Tour by extending the Hero Challenge by another three years and to three marquee events the British Masters, Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and DP World Tour Championship, Dubai. For more information:

