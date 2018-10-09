TestingXperts
TestingXperts is pleased to announce that it has won the ‘Service Provider of the Year’ award at the GSA Global Sourcing Awards 2018. This prestigious award is a result of TestingXperts’ continuous effort of delivering the best services to its clients and incorporating innovation in their strategic plans. The GSA Global Sourcing Awards ceremony held on October 3, 2018 in Cape Town’s International Convention Centre, South Africa, brought together 400+ global industry leaders, representing C-suite buyers, leading outsourcing service providers, advisors and more.
The Global Sourcing Association (GSA) is the industry association and professional body for the global sourcing industry. GSA is home of the Global Sourcing Standard, a world first for the provision of a portfolio of best practice methodologies and accreditation programmes supported by both buyers and suppliers of sourcing.
The GSA is a not-for-profit membership association which serves to share the best practices, trends and connections across the globe, bringing the global community together in a wholly interactive manner for the first time. Its overriding objective is the ongoing development and dissemination of the standard and supporting portfolio of qualifications in order to improve the benefits and positive reputation, and therefore size, of the global sourcing industry.
The Global Sourcing Association has affiliate associates across the globe, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain, Norway, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Russia, Egypt, China, India and the United States and many.
The Global Sourcing Association UK, also known as GSA-UK, was formerly known as the National Outsourcing Association in the UK.
