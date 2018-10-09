TestingXperts is pleased to announce that it has won the ‘Service Provider of the Year’ award at the GSA Global Sourcing Awards 2018. This prestigious award is a result of TestingXperts’ continuous effort of delivering the best services to its clients and incorporating innovation in their strategic plans. The GSA Global Sourcing Awards ceremony held on October 3, 2018 in Cape Town’s International Convention Centre, South Africa, brought together 400+ global industry leaders, representing C-suite buyers, leading outsourcing service providers, advisors and more.



The GSA Global Sourcing Awards recognise organisations that constantly deliver results in the outsourcing industry, despite the unprecedented disruption at a global level. The attendee pool at the awards comprised of 50 percent buy-side representatives, 25 percent large corporates and 25 percent mid-tier enterprises.



TestingXperts had the opportunity to compete with the blue chip companies and emerge as the winner. The GSA Global Sourcing Awards judging committee evaluated each finalist based on the five key parameters: Strategy, Partnership Approach, Best Practice and Governance, Benefits, and Innovation. TestingXperts has always been at the forefront of innovation and proved it by winning this prestigious award.



“TestingXperts is honoured to receive Service Provider of the Year Award from Global Sourcing Association. We are extremely proud of this achievement and absolutely thrilled to win this award. We will continue to delight our customers and keep raising the bar in years to come,” said Manish Gupta, CEO of TestingXperts.

About TestingXperts



TestingXperts is a Next-Gen QA & Software Testing Services provider, co-headquartered in London, UK and Harrisburg, PA in USA, with offices in the Netherlands, USA, Australia and offshore test labs in India. TestingXperts’ comprehensive suite of testing services covers Test Advisory, Functional and Non-Functional testing specializing in Automation, Digital, DevOps, Agile, Web, Mobility, IoT, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence to name a few. TestingXperts help clients globally transform their QA function to achieve zero production defects, reduce QA cycle times up to 80% and lower the overall QA costs up to 60% with its Next-Gen Testing Solutions, Modern Testing Approach, Skilled Teams and a Global Delivery Model. https://www.testingxperts.com



About GSA

The Global Sourcing Association (GSA) is the industry association and professional body for the global sourcing industry. GSA is home of the Global Sourcing Standard, a world first for the provision of a portfolio of best practice methodologies and accreditation programmes supported by both buyers and suppliers of sourcing.

The GSA is a not-for-profit membership association which serves to share the best practices, trends and connections across the globe, bringing the global community together in a wholly interactive manner for the first time. Its overriding objective is the ongoing development and dissemination of the standard and supporting portfolio of qualifications in order to improve the benefits and positive reputation, and therefore size, of the global sourcing industry.

The Global Sourcing Association has affiliate associates across the globe, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain, Norway, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Russia, Egypt, China, India and the United States and many.

The Global Sourcing Association UK, also known as GSA-UK, was formerly known as the National Outsourcing Association in the UK.