Snapdeal, India’s largest value-focused e-commerce marketplace, today announced the launch of a 'Dry Fruits Store' on its platform.

Packed with proteins, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibers, Snapdeal offers an array of healthy and nutritious eatables for the festive season ahead, substituting sugar and reducing calories.

The store has a range of superfood options including Chia seeds, Pumpkin seeds, Flax seeds, Melon seeds, Lotus seeds and more. The store also offers a range of nuts including Pistachios, Cashew, Hazelnuts, Mamra Almonds in plain and roasted options.

Besides dry fruits, some of the healthy sweets include berries and fruits like Cranberries, Dried Kiwi, Apricot and Prunes.

Users can buy decorative gift boxes and customise them to come out with unique combos of healthy sweets for their loved ones.

Here are some glimpses of the curated store:

Dried Fruits: Keeping in mind the growing health concerns due to sweets during the festive season, the online store offers a perfect substitute with an extensive range of organic berries and fruit including Cranberries, Hazelnuts, Dried Kiwi, Apricot, Prune etc. starting at Rs. 369.

Seeds : The online store has introduced variety of seeds on their platform, which are worth the title of superfoods because they are loaded with nutrients, such as protein, vitamin, fibre etc. Customers can pick from flax seeds, lotus seeds, melon seeds etc. with a starting range of Rs. 375 only.

Dry Fruits : Online store also offers the widest range of dry fruits like Food Studio Pistachio Nut, Ivory Roasted Cashew nut Salted and Masala, Bankatji Afghani Almond with a discount of up to 60%.

Gift Boxes : One can customize and offer the gift boxes available on the online store from the starting range of Rs. 359.