Srijan, a digital solutions and engineering company, has recently become a Great Place to Work ® certified organization .



The Great Place to Work® Institute assesses over 1000 organizations every year, across 58 countries, helping them benchmark their organizational culture against global standards. Their methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective, and considered the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations.



The institute creates an organizational trust index, that surveys employees to understand and analyze trust factors. With a culture focussed on employee-growth, Srijan scored high across all metrics on this assessment, namely

Credibility of the management

Respect for people

Pride

Fairness at Workplace

Camaraderie between people

Talking about the role of workplace culture in Srijan’s success, Rahul Dewan, CEO, Srijan said, “We’ve always believed that an organization’s ability to grow is dependent upon how its people grow. At Srijan, we’ve focused on creating a workplace that values honesty and open communication, so we can all learn from each other and grow both professionally and personally. Being certified by Great Place to Work® is a recognition of the fact that we’ve been largely successful at this, and that is a great feeling.”



Srijan is consistently working to further improve its internal processes and keep developing a healthy, high performance, and purposeful workplace.

