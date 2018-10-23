Srijan, a digital solutions and engineering company, has recently become a Great Place to Work® certified organization.
The Great Place to Work® Institute assesses over 1000 organizations every year, across 58 countries, helping them benchmark their organizational culture against global standards. Their methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective, and considered the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations.
The institute creates an organizational trust index, that surveys employees to understand and analyze trust factors. With a culture focussed on employee-growth, Srijan scored high across all metrics on this assessment, namely
- Credibility of the management
- Respect for people
- Pride
- Fairness at Workplace
- Camaraderie between people
Talking about the role of workplace culture in Srijan’s success, Rahul Dewan, CEO, Srijan said, “We’ve always believed that an organization’s ability to grow is dependent upon how its people grow. At Srijan, we’ve focused on creating a workplace that values honesty and open communication, so we can all learn from each other and grow both professionally and personally. Being certified by Great Place to Work® is a recognition of the fact that we’ve been largely successful at this, and that is a great feeling.”
Srijan is consistently working to further improve its internal processes and keep developing a healthy, high performance, and purposeful workplace.
About Srijan
Srijan builds and modernizes digital systems. Headquartered in New Delhi, the company has offices across USA, UK, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Japan, Germany, and Australia. Srijan delivers wide range of services across Drupal WCM, API Management, DevOps, Data Engineering, Deep Learning & AI.
Srijan works with global enterprises such as Sealed Air, Estee Lauder Companies, Flight Center, Crain, OPEN Magazine, Vogue, On Corps, TUI, and Conde Nast Traveller, among others. Srijan is a global leader in open source technologies with Asia's largest team of Drupal developers.
With a culture of learning and continuous improvement at its core, Srijan has a transparent work culture where a strong support structure ensures active guidance, mentoring and coaching from peers. Srijan has also been recognized among World’s Most Democratic Workplaces by WorldBlu. For more information, please visit: www.srijan.net