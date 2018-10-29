Square Yards, India’s largest Real Estate marketplace for new homes, announced that it aims to sell property worth Rs 1,000 crore this festive season during its ‘ApneGharDiwali’ event that will simultaneously run in 17 cities in six countries from 2nd-4th November. Ten of the country’s largest developers have lined up their biggest new launches for the event and these upcoming projects will be unveiled first time during the event before opening up to the general audience afterward.

The event will be held in 11 Indian cities namely Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Gurugram, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Vizag and Vijayawada and in 5 other countries that have significant NRI population that includes UAE (Abu Dhabi, Dubai), Oman (Muscat), Qatar (Doha), Singapore and Hong Kong. The fest will kick off in the GCC countries first where the events will run from 2nd-4th November. In India, Singapore and Hong Kong, the event will take place from 3rd-4th November.

More than 45 Grade A property developers will participate in the event that includes the likes of Godrej Properties, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Emaar, Kolte Patil, ATS, Omkar, M3M, Shriram Properties, Ashiana and Gaur developers. In other International cities, an equally dazzling array of international developers are participating in the fest.

Participating developers are offering guaranteed lowest prices with unparalleled payment plans at minimum booking amounts during the event that will not be offered to customers otherwise. They have also lined up GST waivers, spectacular offers, gifts and freebies such as gold coins, e-commerce vouchers etc. An added attraction at the event venue will be the ‘Treasure Chest’ that Square Yards is organizing for the buyers who book the property during the event. A digital key to the chest will unlock an assured gift ranging from Honda Brio car to electronic gadgets and consumer durables.

“We are bringing the finest properties, offered by the most promising developers, at prices that are guaranteed to be the lowest. We have launched a mega digital outreach program to touch-base with prospective customers and aim to outdo our own record of property sales during our ‘Azadi Tour’ event held around Independence Day this year,” said Kanika Gupta, Founder, and COO, Square Yards.

The event is being organized by Bling Events that is one of the largest Real Estate focused events company in Asia. Only reputed developers that have an enviable track record of timely delivery and their RERA registered properties have been chosen for the event on the basis of their price attractiveness, planned amenities, capital appreciation potential, upcoming infrastructure around the location and a whole host of other aspects.

