Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) partnered with the Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra (CABM) as sponsors for the SPN Challenge Trophy 2018, a state level tournament for the blind. The tournament was held between 8th – 10th October 2018 at various venues including Islam Gymkhana, Parsi Gymkhana and Police Gymkhana in Mumbai.



The SPN Challenge Trophy 2018 saw the participation of six teams of young blind cricketers from Mumbai, Konkan, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh, and West Maharashtra. The tournament was inaugurated on 8th October 2018 in the presence of Mr. Ajit Ramesh Tendulkar. The closing ceremony on 10th October 2018 was graced by Mr. Rajkumar Bidawatka, CSR lead – Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited, Mr. Ganesh Iyer, committee member of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) & Mr. Pravin Dhopat, a renowned writer, who came to extend their support and motivate the players.



The West Maharashtra team won the tournament after a tough match played against the Marathwada team. The winners were awarded a trophy, certificates and prize money of Rs 10000/- while the runners-up were awarded Rs 7000/-. All participating teams were given a consolation prize of Rs 3000/- each.



Through its endeavors, Sony Pictures Networks India has always aimed at empowering India and transforming the sports narrative in the country by its on-air and off-air initiatives. This sporting tournament is one of the many steps taken by the network to support the differently-abled youth and empower them. SPN is committed to co-creating India’s social development agenda through its focus on education, empowerment and environment. The objective of SPNs social impact initiatives is to promote the spirit of ‘Ek India Happywala’.



Comments:



Mr. Rajkumar Bidawatka, CSR Lead, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN):

“Sony Pictures Networks is proud to partner with the Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra for empowering India’s differently-abled sportspersons through its corporate social responsibility programme. Sports is a great medium of empowerment and we are pleased to provide a platform to the talented sportspersons to improve their lives and explore new opportunities that will help them build a better tomorrow. Our heartiest congratulations to the winning team and all the cricketers who participated in this tournament.”



Mr. Ramakant Satam, Secretary, Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra:

“We are extremely glad to find a credible partner in Sony Pictures Networks India, who, like us, are striving towards the cause of empowering India’s youth and more importantly encouraging differently-abled sports in the country. These youths are winners in every aspect and we encourage more people to come forward to lend their support to further promote the cause of sports for the blind.”

About Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN)



Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation which owns and operates the Sony Entertainment network of television channels.



SPN comprises 32 channels including Sony Entertainment Television (SET and SET HD), one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment television channels; MAX, India's premium Hindi movies and special events channel; MAX 2, another Hindi movie channel showcasing great India Cinema; MAX HD, a high definition Hindi movie channel airing premium quality films; WAH, the FTA channel for Hindi movies; SAB and SAB HD the family-oriented Hindi comedy entertainment channels; PAL, a genre leader in rural Hindi speaking markets (HSM) showcasing the best of Hindi general entertainment and Hindi movies from SPN’s content library; PIX and PIX HD, the English movie channels; LePlex HD showing critically-acclaimed Hollywood films; AXN and AXN HD, the channels showcasing the best in Reality, Entertainment and Drama; Sony BBC Earth and Sony BBC Earth HD, the premium factual entertainment channels, Sony AATH, the Bangla entertainment channel; MIX a refreshing Hindi music channel; ROX HD, a channel for contemporary Hindi music; YAY!, the kids entertainment channel; Sports Network comprising 11 sports entertainment channels – SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN GOLF HD; Sony मराठी, the Marathi general entertainment channel; SonyLIV – the digital entertainment VOD platform, SPN Productions, the networks’ film production arm and Sony Pictures Networks Distribution Pvt Ltd. (SPND) that distributes the networks television channels across different genres and languages through multiple content delivery platforms. SPN reaches out to over 700 million viewers in India and is available in 167 countries.



The network is recognized as an employer of choice within and outside the media industry. SPN is a recipient of several awards, including the ‘Aon Best Employers India’ Award in the 2017 edition in recognition of SPN’s unique workplace culture and exceptional people practices, consistently ranking amongst India’s Top 10 Companies with Best Health & Wellness Practices by SHRM & CGP Partners, listed by Working Mother & AVTAR as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India in 2017 and adjudged one of India’s Great Mid-Size Workplaces for its distribution business by the Great Place To Work® Institute in the 2017 edition.

Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited is in its 23rd year of operations in India. Its subsidiaries include Sony Pictures Networks Distribution India Private Limited, MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Private Limited, MSM Discovery Private Limited, Taj Television (India) Private Limited, Aqua Holding Investments [Pvt.] Ltd., and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited.



For more information, log onto www.sonypicturesnetworks.com