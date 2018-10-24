After the overwhelming response received at the Speedo Non-Medalist Invitational Championships in Bangalore and Delhi, Speedo held the third leg of its Invitational Championship in Mumbai at the Tata Power Swimming Pool.



With an aim to nurture the swimming ecosystem in India, the championship received more than 600 participations. All the participants received a participation certificate and Speedo gift vouchers. The winners were awarded medals and certificates. The swimmers with highest points in each group were also felicitated with Individual Championship certificates and a “Best Swimmer Award” from Speedo.



Olympic Swimmer, Arjuna Awardee and Team Speedo India Athlete, Virdhawal Khade was seen gracing the event. The swim star is India’s fastest swimmer today and was the youngest athlete in the Indian contingent at the Beijing Olympics. Virdhawal, who also represented India at the recent Commonwealth Games 2018, is supported and sponsored by the swimwear brand at all the leading swimming leagues.



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Murali Desingh, Business Head, Speedo India, says, “Speedo as a brand is dedicated to supporting the budding swimming talent in the country. We are overwhelmed with the enthusiastic response we’ve received at each of our swimming championships and this only gives us the confidence to continue hosting such events that will help in the continued growth of the swimming movement in India.”



Talking about the event, Team India Speedo athlete Virdhawal said, “I am delighted to be a part of this incredible event. India today is producing some great swimming talent and championships like these can go a long way in nurturing and motivating swimmers to pursue swimming seriously on a competitive level.”



Speedo encourages young and budding talent to take up swimming as more than just an activity and make it a sport at a competitive level. Such events will help in the continued growth of the swimming movement in India.



