On the tenth edition of Daan Utsav, Smartworks, India’s largest provider of managed workspaces is celebrating and spreading the spirit and joy of giving, across India. The company has partnered to support Goonj’s ‘Dil Ki Suno, Kuch Karo‘ (Listen to your heart, Do something) campaign and #HaftaChallenge, a campaign by Give India. The company is also supporting Child Education, Women Empowerment & Feed a Poor Senior Citizen by contributing to Letzchange in the mission. Smartworks has invited its member companies and employees to be a part of the initiative as an active participant by either contributing time, money, materials or skills to benefit an individual, organization or a cause as per one’s interest.

Daan Utsav (earlier called the Joy of Giving Week) is India’s ‘festival of giving’. Launched in 2009, the festival is celebrated every year – commencing on Gandhi Jayanti – from October 2 to 8. It brings together citizens from all walks of life to celebrate ‘giving’ in its truest sense. In 2016, millions of people participated in more than 1,500 events across 200 cities in India by raising several tens of crores of money and material donations and by giving countless volunteer hours thereby making a substantial change in the lives of the not so privileged.

Goonj is spreading the idea to create large-scale awareness on the role our underutilized material can play. Awareness cum collection drives will be organized by hundreds of volunteers in various cities in residential areas, schools to organizations and marketplace under their initiative. Starting from October 2, Smartworks will place donation boxes at all their 15 centers and encourage people to participate by donating clothes, toys, books, utensils or any other valuable material that can help people who belong to marginalised strata of the society.

“Smartworks is a true believer of bringing about a difference in the lives of people and society at large. We inspire people to work towards being productive and become conscious in making a difference that uplifts the people of India. We align ourselves with a vision of an empowered India. On the occasion of Daan Utsav, Smartworks is extremely humbled to join hands with Goonj, Letzchange and Give India to give back to the society in our small way,” said Neetish Sarda, founder of Smartworks.

Smartworks has joined hands with the Hafta Challenge by Give India, under which the company will motivate its employees and member companies to post one simple gesture on www.HaftaChallenge.com. The individual with the most touching post/s would be recognised and rewarded, encouraging them further to continue their act of kindness. With contributions of over INR 330 crores made to 200+ vetted and trusted non-profits, Give India’s giving community of 10L donors has impacted lives of 40L+ people across 23 states in India since inception.

LetzChange (a unit of Give Foundation) is an online fundraising platform working towards helping people contribute to committed Indian non-profits. By collaborating with the foundation, Smartworks aims to completely support and brighten the future of women and poor citizens along with spreading more awareness about child education for a brighter future.

From autorickshaw drivers to CEOs, school children to celebrities, homemakers to opinion leaders and media personnel, millions of people from all walks of life come together during this week to give their time, money, resources, or skills back to society by creating or participating in events of their choice.

