Save Sikharji

Save Shikharji, an ongoing campaign to get the pious Shikharji Hill declared as ‘Place of Worship’ has today succeeded in moving a step towards its success.



On 22 October 2018, delegations of Jains including those of Save Shikharji campaign met the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Raghubar Das Ji, as arranged by Sunil Singhi ji, member of National Minority Commission of India. After due deliberation and representation, the state government has rightly taken their first step by issuing an office memorandum accepting the Hill as world’s Holiest Place and has shown commitment to maintain the sanctity of the Hill. We appreciate the government’s move and hope that the government will expedite the process to get declared the entire Hill as Place of Worship of Jains by way of official notification. In this faith we put the movement on hold.



Mr. Hemant M. Shah of JYOT (Canada) stated, “We acknowledge the blessings of Figurehead Monks of all denominations of Jain community and support of World Jain Diaspora, International Jain Organizations, different Jain Sanghs of India and all those who have supported the cause in any way. It was only because of their blessings and support that this success was possible."



‘Save Shikharji’ is a united endeavor of Jains to protect the sanctity of the most sacred Jain Tirth ‘Shikharji’ also called as ‘Parasnath Hill’. The campaign is organized by ‘Jyot’, a non-profit organization, driven under the auspicious guidance of Jain Acharya Shrimad Vijay Yugbhushan Suriji (Pandit Maharaj). Website for Save Shikharji: www.saveshikharji.com

Website for JYOT: jyot.gitarthganga.com