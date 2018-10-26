Livguard Energy Technologies Friday, October 26, 2018 11:30AM IST (6:00AM GMT)   SAR Group Re-Establishes Their Core Business of Inverter and Inverter Batteries Under Livguard Energy Technologies Exploring its horizons into Solar Segment   New Delhi, Delhi, India Livguard Energy Technologies (A SAR Group company) now enters the inverters and inverter batteries and household solar segments.  

Livguard Energy Technologies (A SAR Group Company) now enters the inverters and inverter batteries and household solar segments. Inverter battery & solar segments represents 55% of the 25000 crore battery market in India. Livguard has already emerged as a strong player in the automotive battery segment in a short span of 4 years since its inception. Leveraging the strong legacy of SAR Group, with extensive trade relationships and path-breaking design & innovation, Livguard is making a strong and determined push to emerge as a leader in these segments of the inverters and inverter battery market.

The company is targeting revenue of INR 2000 crores, in 2018-19 financial year, through a network of over 1000 distributors and 25000 dealers in PAN India.

Speaking about the brand’s competitive strategy, Mr. Rakesh Malhotra, Founder, commented, “Livguard is bringing a complete portfolio to target each customer segment in the inverter battery & household solar market with differentiated product portfolio backed by path-breaking design technology & innovation, performance, quality product warranties and differentiated service. We will establish our brands strongly and aim for a leadership position in the markets across the country.”

Mr. Navneet Kapoor, Chairman, and Co-Founder, SAR group mentioned, “The company has invested over 250 crores in establishing a new 21-acre manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh. With this greenfield investment, Livguard now has an annual production capacity of 1.8 million Tubular Inverter Batteries, 1.2 million inverters, 2.8 million Automotive & E-rickshaw Batteries and 2.0 million Motorcycle Batteries.

Also present on the occasion, Mr. Gurpreet Singh Bhatia, CEO, Livguard stated, “Livguard understands that a consumer looks for design, higher life, higher backup, higher performance and maintenance-free operation in a quality product. Livguard seeks to cater to modern consumers looking to upgrade from their current inverters to new smart inverter portfolio.”

Livguard has a dedicated customer service branded as LivServ wherein a team of 500 service engineers will deliver doorstep service using service automation to customers nationwide.

