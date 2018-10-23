Educating a girl is often the lowest priority for many families, thus creating a grim scenario for the development of girls in the country. India has a high number of uneducated children, especially girls, and out of every 100 girls, only 1 reaches secondary level. There is an urgent need to ensure every girl in the country is being educated.



In order to promote higher education for girls aged between 16-21 from disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds living with their families, Udayan Care, an NGO, has been working for last 25 years across 11 states in the country. Till date, Udayan Care has nurtured over 21,000 young minds in 26 cities across India. The Udayan Shalini Fellowship (USF) is a 5-6 year academic excellence and personality development programme. By providing a powerful combination of financial support and mentoring, USF enables underprivileged girls to complete their intermediate education and move on to university or vocational training which helps them blossom into confident and independent young women. Shalini means a ‘dignified, empowered woman’.



Industrial Automation Business Group (IABG) of Delta Electronics India joined hands with NGO UDAYAN Care to support 12 Shalini girls towards their school tuition fee, stationery, textbooks, transportation, nutrition, conduct of workshops, social awareness for a period of one year. In this context, the Industrial Automation Business Group (IABG) also participated in the Airtel Half Marathon 2018, which supports the idea of ‘Run for a Cause’ by providing an opportunity for CSOs/ NGOs to raise funds. Delta aimed to Run for the cause of promoting Higher Education amongst women in India.

