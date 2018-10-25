One of the fastest growing cash rummy platforms online, RummyCulture has announced its grand initiative for the upcoming festive season – ‘RummyCulture Diwali Mela’. The tradition of playing card games like rummy during Diwali has existed for decades in the country. Like all good things, we can play rummy online too. RummyCulture provides an online cash rummy experience on their website and light-weight Android rummy app .



The RummyCulture Diwali Mela is a celebration consisting of a cash tournament, and exclusive bonus offers custom made for the Diwali period. The tournament is an online rummy tournament scheduled for 4th November 2018 from 4 pm to 6 pm. RummyCulture is offering a prize money of Rs 5 Lakhs for this Diwali Mela tournament. Not just that, the brand is also giving away prizes and exclusive merchandize like premium Playing Cards and other exciting gifts to lucky players.



While the tournament is on 4th November, the RummyCulture Diwali Mela has already begun with extremely lucrative bonuses that rummy players can avail on the website. All new users get a Welcome Bonus of up to Rs.2200 when they add cash to their account. For users adding cash the second time or later, RummyCulture is giving 30% extra cash to them. Also, for all account recharges made using Mobikwik wallet, there’s an additional cashback of up to Rs. 600. Speaking about the launch of the RummyCulture Diwali Mela, a representative from RummyCulture said, “Having recently done a Marketing Campaign in six Indian cities, we learned that people enjoy playing Rummy on not just personal, but also social and familial level. Diwali is an opportune moment for us to bring Rummy players closer. We are sweetening the deal with benefits like Rs. 5 lakh tournament prize, premium gifts, and exclusive bonus offers for our users.”

About RummyCulture



India’s fastest-growing cash Rummy platform, RummyCulture was launched in 2017. Since then, over 1 million Rummy players have played Rummy online on their website and Android app. The platform offers the best-in-class playing experience, free and multilingual customer support, complete safety and privacy. RummyCulture allows their users to instantly withdraw their Rummy winnings from their RummyCulture account to their bank account. To get more information on how to play rummy online on RummyCulture, you can head over to the website.