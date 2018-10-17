Research & Ranking, a Mumbai-based technology-enabled equity portfolio advisory company focusing on long-term wealth creation, successfully hosted its second Elite Club Conclave at The Leela, Mumbai. Elite Club Conclave is a first-of-a-kind initiative to discuss and share investing trends and inculcate the investing habits of a billionaire. With the era of technological disruption, the world is changing at a clock speed rate. The innovative technologies are changing the way we work, communicate, conduct business, and interact with our clients and lastly, the way we invest. The theme of the event ‘Disrupt or get ready to be disrupted’ underscored the importance of integrating technology into the fabric of business model to remain relevant tomorrow.

Harsh Ashar, Associate Director – Marketing says, “Technology has dramatically changed the way we invest. With the plethora of modern-day investing tools and platforms, we are witnessing an emergence of new-age investing style. Thanks to the digital era, every investor has quick access to information and knowledge. Hence, the key to successful investing shall not be dependent on the information one possess, but the ability to comprehend the information in the most meaningful fashion.”

Manish Goel, Founder – Director, highlights the need for such interactions with their clients especially in times of market volatility and uncertainty. He says, “It is rightly said that – If you want to feed a man for a day, give him fish. If you want to feed him for life, teach him fishing. Since inception, we believe in educating and empowering our investors with the right knowledge and investing habits. Elite Club Conclave is an extended initiative to meet them and spread the knowledge to enable them to take better-investing decisions on their own. After the full throttle relentless efforts over the last 30 days, we ended our second Elite Club Conclave on a high note. We have received an overwhelming participation and feel lucky to have received an unwavering support of all our stakeholders.”

Talking about the investment methodology and traits of a successful investor, Mr. Goel adds, “Many investors would think, it is not their cup of tea to understand the technical language written in a report or understand the nitty-gritty of a business. But a successful investor would never think like that. He would always think that he has invested his hard-earned money in the business, hence, it is worth to put efforts to understand more about that business.”

Elite Club Conclave is a quarterly event organized by Research & Ranking to interact with their privileged investors where they discuss the investing trends, analyse their impact and design an action plan for tomorrow. To join Elite Club or to know more, email us on support@researchandranking.com or WhatsApp us at 7506020014.

Website – https://www.researchandranking.com/

About Research & Ranking

Research & Ranking, (SEBI-registered) India's first technology-enabled company to offer personalized equity solutions to investors in India.



Headquartered in Mumbai, Research & Ranking is a part of Equentis Group which was incorporated in the year 2009. Over the last two years, R&R has grown leaps and bounds from a team size of 30 to 85+ professionals and 3 offices across India. The core team comprises of Jeetendra Nair, Manish Goel, Gaurav Goel, Arun Handa, Harsh Ashar and Mayuri Yadav.

Started in the year 2016, R&R cardinal objective has been “Wealth Creation” through long-term equity investing by cutting out the hassles, superfluous expenses and malign methodology. Since inception, R&R has educated, empowered and realized the financial goals for more than 5,000+ investors by offering a tailor-made portfolio based on their profile.