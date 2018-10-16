RapNet, the world’s leading diamond trading network, is proud to announce the launch of the RapNet Trade Center. This marks a major strategic development for RapNet by providing members with an efficient, secure and intuitive system to trade diamonds in a smarter trading environment.

The RapNet Trade Center offers members a suite of tools to manage their offers and inquiries, negotiate terms, close deals and issue invoices in one streamlined process. The Trade Center provides verified RapNet members with the ability to trade efficiently and safely. All communications are secure, without the use of email, which is subject to fraud.



“We are investing millions of dollars in new electronic infrastructure to ensure that our members have simple, smart tools that will manage and grow their business,” said Saville Stern, CEO of RapNet. “With over one million trades a year, the Trade Center is a significant step in the evolution of the RapNet platform. Additional initiatives lined up for 2018 and 2019 will provide members with the ability to increase profits.”



