Rapaport Group
RapNet, the world’s leading diamond trading network, is proud to announce the launch of the RapNet Trade Center. This marks a major strategic development for RapNet by providing members with an efficient, secure and intuitive system to trade diamonds in a smarter trading environment.
The RapNet Trade Center offers members a suite of tools to manage their offers and inquiries, negotiate terms, close deals and issue invoices in one streamlined process. The Trade Center provides verified RapNet members with the ability to trade efficiently and safely. All communications are secure, without the use of email, which is subject to fraud.
RapNet is the world’s largest diamond trading network, with daily listings of over 1.5 million diamonds valued at over $8 billion. Established in 1992, it is a member of the Rapaport Group. Visit RapNet.com for additional information.
