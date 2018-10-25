Rakesh Bhatia Ex-CEO HSBC Bank, Indonesia & Catholic Syrian Bank has been appointed as an advisor to the Fintech Startup CredAble. Over his eventful career that spans over 30 years, Mr Bhatia has held key roles such as CEO – HSBC Indonesia, Global Head – Trade & Receivable Finance at HSBC and MD & CEO of Catholic Syrian Bank. An alumnus of IIM – Ahmedabad, Rakesh is now investing, working and advising a number of Fintech firms across India and S E Asia. As an Advisor, he will contribute to the expected exponential growth of CredAble.

Nirav Choksi, Co-Founder & MD was quoted as saying, “We are very excited and fortunate to have Mr. Bhatia agree to be on the advisory board of CredAble. Mr. Bhatia’s participation on our advisory board is a huge endorsement for our vision for CredAble. His vast experience and expertise in Global Supply Chain Financing and Trade Finance proves invaluable as we evolve our strategy for the growth of CredAble. His insights will help us create innovative solutions for our customers and financial partners to optimize their Supply Chain financing programs.”

Mr Bhatia shares the following on his association, “I am very excited to work with CredAble and hope to contribute to their efforts in building the supply chain financing ecosystem in India. I have been impressed by the energy and dedication of Nirav and his team in building this company and remain confident of their future success.”

Bhatia has lived in India, Hong Kong, Indonesia, London, Bahrain & Singapore. Bhatia would share the panel with Anita Belani who is also a board advisor with CredAble and coaches the leadership team on Human Share Capital Strategy. Other advisors include veteran bankers Mr. Suresh Balasubramanium and Mr. Anil Gudibande. With guidance from Mr Rakesh Bhatia, CredAble is confident that it is moving closer to its vision.

About CredAble

Founded in March 2017 by Nirav Choksi & Ram Kewalramani, CredAble is a Fintech company focusing on Supply Chain Financing with a mission to increase the working capital availability to the various stakeholders in the industry. CredAble’s vision is to lend and support the growth of participants in the Supply Chain ecosystem. It has developed industry leading technology based proprietary tools The Dynamic Discounting and Receivables Xchange Platform (DDRX) and its unique Just in time financing platform and is using these tools to support vendors of large corporate who have traditionally been constrained in getting credit support.