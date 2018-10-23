Delta, a global provider of video wall solutions, has been chosen by RajCOMP Info Services Ltd. (RISL), a Government of Rajasthan Undertaking, for providing a networked solution of LED outdoor displays. The 44 full colour and full motion LED display boards, each measuring 3.84m wide and 2.88m tall, are now installed at various locations in Rajasthan, and were built using Delta’s cutting-edge outdoor LED technology.

This is a first of its kind network in India where a state government has taken the initiative to take its programs and policies to the common man. This helps the public better understand the various schemes which the government has floated and how they can take part. The displays encourage the public to take maximum benefit from various government initiatives. The outdoor displays also help in broadcasting live information or telecasting government events live.

“Large format electronic displays are an effective way to provide useful information to the masses, for example, broadcasting new government schemes and their benefits or streaming the live feed of an important event”, expressed a senior RISL official. “This vision was first reflected in Rajasthan State’s budget announcement (FY 2016-17) and subsequently, LED Video walls were commissioned throughout the state”, he added.

Delta’s 10mm SMD LED display provides high brightness, high contrast ratio and wide viewing angles for clarity and easy readability. With a contrast ratio of over 4000:1, and a light output of over 6000nits, the LED delivers best-in-class image quality in an outdoor environment.

“With Delta’s extensive experience in image and video processing, the LED display provides the ultimate image quality assurance, colour uniformity and cost of ownership. The clarity and distance visibility of Delta’s outdoor LED displays makes it an ideal solution for displaying public information”, said Mr. Hemant Agarwal, head of display solutions business unit, Delta Electronics India.

The displays can be addressed as single displays, groups of displays or a single large group, and are capable of showing bright images even during peak daylight, running non-stop during summer, monsoon and winter months. They are IP65 rated, which means that they are protected from the vagaries of nature. Different kinds of content like videos, text, images, RSS feeds, web pages, and others, can be displayed and played depending on a schedule that can be set in a device. In addition to this, streaming of live events, along with its audio can help to get the message across to the public.

Delta with its partner Pan Intellecom Ltd., executed this project. Mr. Harbir Singh, Director, Pan Intellecom Ltd. commented, “In today’s digital era, it is more reasonable to install an LED display for a big impact. Delta having expertise in display solutions provided RISL with an innovative LED solution that met their expectations.”

About RajCOMP Info Services Ltd. (RISL)

RajCOMP Info Services Ltd. (formerly RajCOMP) is a fully owned Government of Rajasthan Company; it is a leading consulting organization in the field of Information Technology. RajCOMP Info Services Ltd. (RISL) operates under the aegis of Government of Rajasthan. RISL is State Designated Agency (SDA) for implementation of NeGP Components i.e. State Data Centre (SDC), State Wide Area Network (SWAN), Common Service Centre (CSC), State Service Delivery and other State’s Mission Mode Projects (MMPs). RISL takes up the activities of procuring and outsourcing of hardware, software, networking components and other products and services on behalf of Government Departments/ Organization(users).



About Delta Displays

Delta Displays, a division of Delta, is a pioneer in developing professional displays for control rooms in surveillance, security, traffic, command & control, utilities, process control, telecom and broadcast applications. Delta offers a wide array of display technologies including: rear projection 4K and Full HD Laser DLP® video walls, LED-DLP® Video walls, Xtra thin-bezel LCD video walls, and high-resolution indoor/outdoor LED displays with a powerful & highly flexible Wall management Software suite.

