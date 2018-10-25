India’s biggest supplier for nail art and extension products, R Nail Lounge has decided to celebrate India’s first Nail’s Fest.

The brand has planned some amazing exciting offers for its consumers such as ‘Buy 2 and get 1 Free’ on all products. Consumers who shop for Rs. 5000 or more will be getting up a free nail art service voucher as well. Apart from this the brand has also planned some on day activities which will give a chance to its consumers to win some amazing and exciting gifts & offers.

The brand plans to celebrate the fest on 29th October, 2018 at its Mumbai’s store in Bandra, Mumbai.

The brand has planned some exciting gifts for its first 15 walk-in customers on 29th October 2018.

A small live activity is also planned where consumers can win a nail paint of their choice. Consumers have to apply nail paint or draw a flower on their nail with their wrong hand in order to be the winner.

Speaking over its first I.P Mr. Ubaid Dandekar, Director, R Nail Lounge said, “Nail Polish is an incredibly important part of every look. Every day is nail fest for us. Conversations around such events have traditionally been focused on best colour and general nail paints. As a brand that has supported the individual beauty and intrinsic worth of all people for over many years, we wanted to participate in and elevate the conversation by not only celebrating India’s first Nail Fest day but also push consumers towards products which they haven’t tried or tested. Such event will boost our footfalls and helps us to increase our sale."

R Nail Lounge which also owns India’s best nail academy ‘The Nail Art School’ which is into training many salon & corporates who wish to start a separate section in Nail Art as a career or profession is also planning to keep a special discounted offer of 15% for all the students/individuals who wish to enroll for the nail art course on the 29th October 2018. Also, free consultation session will be given by India’s greatest nail artist Ms. Dipika Parihar, Founder & Director, The Nail Art School.

About R Nail Lounge

R Nail Lounge was founded on 28th April 2013. Company Headquarters is in Mumbai – India. We realized that the range of professional Nail products in the market was not able to meet the customer needs. That’s when we decided to use the knowledge we had gained after visiting countries which are leader in Nails and studying Indian Market.

We also done counseling with countless Nail technicians and salon owners to develop a High-performance line of Nail products that will meet the needs of a constantly growing Nail industry and then we create our brands.

There are four brands under Company which are: