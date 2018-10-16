Prime Time Research Media exhibited its much-awaited award ceremony 5th National Dental Excellence Awards & Summit, 2018 on Aug 19, 2018 at Hotel Holiday Inn, International Airport, New Delhi. This award ceremony was to recognize excellence in the Dentistry and the honoured chief guest renowned politician Mr. Amar Singh (MP, Rajya Sabha) & Mr. Yoganand Shashtri Jee (Former Speaker Delhi Vidhan Sabha; Professor Delhi University) felicitated winners.

The award, a result of the extensive research concordant to international standards; authenticated individuals and organizations for their critical contributions and services to the dentistry as an industry and, by rewarding those who have played a significant role in increasing the efficiency as well as performance of the industry as a whole.

The honourable Chief Guest Mr. Amar Singh expressed that “this award is recognition to the individuals and organizations who are doing good work for the entire mankind and must be recognized in order to support their efforts, there is a lot to be done towards the medical services for poor citizens.”

Mr. Yoganand Shashtri Jee shared his memories with the attendees and highlighted the Journey of the availability of the dentistry services to the citizens in need. He also mentioned that a lot is to be done to the betterment and affordable support to all.

The winners' list includes the Renowned Institutions and individuals from the Business and services.

Smile Dental Clinic, Thrissur; Dr. Gupta's Smiles Clinic, Zirakpur; Smile Care Dant Chikitsalaya, Saharsa; Dr. Veeri Gupta; Dr. Apurv Mehrotra; Dr. Gaurav Bagaria; Dr. Prem Kumar; Dr. Puneet Singh Talwar; Dr. Artabandhu Tripathy; Dr. Prerna Priya; D. Y. Patil University, School of Dentistry, Navi Mumbai; D. Y. Patil University, School of Dentistry, Navi Mumbai; Dr. Ashish R. Jain; Dr. Alok Singh and Dr. Sarabjeet Singh.

The Aaj Tak International (Media Partner) has telecasted the program on 14 Oct, 2018. The Telecast link will be updated soon.

The Details will be made available on our website www.timemedia.in

Prime Time Research Media adheres to strict process to ensure authenticity and validity. “We take this opportunity to congratulate the Winners for the generous efforts towards the mankind and extend the expectation for the same be continued. As an organization, we pledge to remain committed to provide the best of platform to celebrate and highlight the excellence to most deserving talent. All the entries are stringently evaluated against internationally recognized standard on an industry-wide global scale” said, Mr. H. N. Jha, Director, Prime Time Research Media Pvt. Ltd.

This Prime Time Research Media extended the gratitude to the Chief Guests, attendees and the partners XoomStudio (Creative partner) and the Utkrisht Bharat Foundation (NGO Partner) for successful exhibition of 5th National Dental Excellence Awards & Summit 2018.