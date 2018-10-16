Prime Time Research Media exhibited its much-awaited award ceremony, 4th Global Business & Leadership Awards & Summit 2018 on Aug 19th, 2018 at Hotel Holiday Inn, International Airport, New Delhi. This award ceremony was to recognize the excellence in the Business and Services Domain and the honoured chief guest renowned politician Mr. Amar Singh (MP, Rajya Sabha) & Dr. Yoganand Shashtri Jee (Former Speaker Delhi Vidhan Sabha; Professor Delhi University) felicitated winners.

The award, a result of the extensive research concordant to international standards; authenticated individuals and organizations for their critical contributions and services to the industry and, by rewarding those who have played a significant role in increasing the efficiency as well as the performance of the industry as a whole.

The honourable Chief Guest Mr. Amar Singh expressed that, “This award is recognition to the individuals and organizations doing good work for the entire mankind and must be recognized in order to support their efforts, there is a lot to be done towards the medical services for poor citizens.”

Mr. Yoganand Shashtri Jee shared his memories with the attendees and highlighted the need of more entrepreneurs, the support to the start-ups as well as the scope setting up the units in the rural areas to support the rural population in need. He also mentioned that a lot is to be done to the betterment and affordable support to all.

The winners' list includes the Renowned Institutions and individuals from the Business and Services.



Mr. Gaurav Varma; The Idea Consultants, Acanthus Architecture & Interior Consultants; IDT Nashik – Institute of Design And Technology; Tripathi And Associates; Ar. Arpit Gaur; FWD Architects, Cobra Weddings; Heading Wedding Events Pvt. Ltd.; SSB Properties; Ar. Jerry Meshach J; Nabh Design & Associates; My Shop Deal; FotoMagica Photography LLP; SKJ Properties; Aashiyana Consultants; Live Architecture & Designs; Future Kids Play School, Matru Krupa Hospital, Nilanga; Vastulipi; Mrs. Poonam Mayank Sharma; Piedpiper Events; Chandigarh College of Technology Department of BioTechnology; Chandigarh College of Technology; Easy Travels; Aeiforia Architects, Delhi; Solace Biotech Limited.

The AajTak International (Media Partner) has telecasted the program on 14 Oct 2018. The Telecast link will be updated soon.

The details will be made available on our website www.timemedia.in

Prime Time Research Media adheres to strict process to ensure authenticity and validity.

“We take this opportunity to congratulate the Winners for the generous efforts towards the mankind and extend the expectation for the same be continued. As an organization, we pledge to remain committed to provide the best of the platform to celebrate and highlight the excellence to most deserving talent. All the entries are stringently evaluated against internationally recognized standard on an industry-wide global scale,” said Mr. H. N. Jha, Director, Prime Time Research Media Pvt. Ltd.

This Prime Time Research Media extended the gratitude to the Chief Guests, attendees and the partners XoomStudio (Creative partner) and the Utkrisht Bharat Foundation (NGO Partner) for successful exhibition of 4th Global Business & Leadership Awards & Summit 2018.