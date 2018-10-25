With an endeavour to acknowledge, reward and encourage innovation in the manufacturing sector, Power2SME, the leader in B2B e-commerce for MSMEs announced the season 5 of the Spirit of Manufacturing awards – the annual award series, in collaboration with The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Delhi-NCR. The award ceremony, which will be held on November 29, 2018 in New Delhi, on the side-lines of TiE Global Summit 2018, will applaud ingenious start-up ideas in the manufacturing space.

The Manufacturing sector, considered as the backbone of economy, is undergoing rapid transformation in India. Owing to the visionary ‘Make in India’ initiative adopted by the Government, India, today, has emerged to be one of the most lucrative options for manufacturing industry to prosper. With an unstinting commitment to further boost the performance of MSMEs, the Government of India, through the introduction of favourable policies, has provided the much-needed thrust to propel entrepreneurial activities amongst MSMEs.

The platform invites nominations from start-ups in the manufacturing space that are less than 10 years old. Companies can simply log on to http://www.spiritofmanufacturing.com/ to nominate themselves in any of the four categories of awards – (1) Innovation & IT Adoption, (2) Social Impact, (3) Woman Entrepreneur of the Year and (4) Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Start-ups can nominate themselves in more than one category as well.

Speaking on the launch of Season 5 of Spirit of Manufacturing Awards, Mr R Narayan, Founder and CEO, Power2SME said, “The manufacturing sector in India is at the cusp of penetrating into a revolutionary phase, well-poised to make the country into a global manufacturing hub. The ‘Make in India’ initiative has been pivotal in unleashing the sector’s full potential, charting a robust growth path for various MSMEs prevalent in the domain. In line with this endeavour, Power2SME and TiE have collaborated to highlight, acknowledge and celebrate the innovation of the young manufacturing firms through ‘Spirit of Manufacturing’ awards. We have been witness to some exceptional ideas in the previous editions and look forward to the same great concepts this year as well.”

Ms. Geetika Dayal, Executive Director, TiE Delhi-NCR said “We look forward to the inauguration of the fifth season of the Spirit of manufacturing awards. In the past four seasons we have been fortunate to witness a host of young entrepreneurs who are passionate and determined to make a mark in the society. We are eager to interact with more such creative minds in Season 5 of the Spirit of Manufacturing Awards.”

Selection process: Post the date of nomination is closed, a jury of renowned experts and industry veterans will conduct a pre-screening of all the applications received and a final list of contestants for the second round will be generated. The finalists will present their business model and innovation pursued to the jury members. The winners will be felicitated at the award ceremony scheduled on November 29, 2018 in New Delhi. The award ceremony will be followed by gala networking, cocktails and dinner. TiE Global Summit http://tieglobalsummit.org is the largest Global Entrepreneurial Leadership Summit across the globe and brings together the TiE community from across the world to create an unparalleled global platform for entrepreneurs. The summit sees mass participation from the corporate sector, investor community and startups from around the world.

As the manufacturing start-ups continue to contribute towards making India a global manufacturing hub with innovative products, the Spirit of Manufacturing Awards will unfurl yet another opportunity for the aspiring entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations and potential, with its season 5 of the awards.

About Power2SME

The first ‘Buying Club’ for SMEs in India, Power2SME, financially backed by Nandan Nilekani, Inventus Capital Partners, Kalaari Capital and Accel Partners, began operations in 2012. Committed to empowering SMEs by increasing their profits, Power2SME focuses on reducing purchase prices for SMEs and enhancing productivity. Power2SME enables SME clients to focus on their core business of driving growth and expansion, while taking on the role of sourcing input raw materials at the most competitive price points across multiple products in categories such as Chemicals, Additives, Inks, Paints, Metals, Polymer Commodity, Polymer Engineering, etc.

Power2SME works with established and trusted suppliers such as SAIL, TATA Steel, ESSAR Steel, Allied Strips, JSW, Rathi Steel, Victor Exim, Balaji Enterprise, POSCO Steel, Apollo Pipes, JSL, and many more.

Company website: http://www.power2sme.com/

About TiE

Founded in 1992, TiE is a global non-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship. It is currently the world’s largest organization for entrepreneurs. TiE Delhi-NCR is among the most active and vibrant chapters across the vast TiE network. In the last 18 years, it has continuously taken the lead in creating an increasingly positive ecosystem for entrepreneurs and investors. With a strong mentor support base, marquee events and focused workshops throughout the year it has emerged as one of the most valuable platforms supporting entrepreneurship, nationally. TiE has a wide range of programs including TiE Global Summit http://tieglobalsummit.org, TiEcon, Startup Expo, Special Interest Groups (SIGs) across sectors, TiE Institute & TiE Young Entrepreneurs. For more details, visit www.delhi.tie.org