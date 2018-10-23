Project Management Institute (PMI), the world’s leading professional membership organization for project managers, announced that it has retained Heidrick & Struggles to help the organization find its next President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The dynamic leader shall oversee the implementation of a new strategic plan and guide the organization toward a future designed to help thousands of project professionals around the world accelerate their careers and make ideas a reality. Heidrick & Struggles is a premier provider of executive search, leadership assessment and development, organization and team effectiveness, and culture shaping services globally.

PMI will conduct a comprehensive global review of both internal and external candidates for this key position. The selected candidate will embody PMI’s core values and possess the skillsets necessary to advance the organization’s key goals. PMI’s next President and CEO will help it execute a bold new multi-year initiative designed to sharpen PMI’s strategic direction, enhance its technological capabilities to embrace shifting workplace trends, and streamline its daily operational activities.

The organization will look to its new President and CEO to help lead this transformation and position the organization for a vibrant future. The search process is intended to ensure a smooth transition to the next President and CEO and continue the Institute’s mission of advocacy for the profession, its members and certification holders. PMI’s Board of Directors will select the final candidate. Interested parties should email resume suggestions and questions to PMI-CEO@Heidrick.com.

PMI is the largest professional membership association in the world, serving more than three million stakeholders through its professional certifications along with 300+ chapters in nearly every country in the world.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading association for those who consider project, program or portfolio management their profession. Founded in 1969, PMI delivers value for more than three million professionals working in nearly every country in the world through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research. We advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the project management profession through globally-recognized standards, certifications, communities, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities. As part of the PMI family, ProjectManagement.com creates online global communities that deliver more resources, better tools, larger networks and broader perspectives.

