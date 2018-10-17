PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform, announced a lucrative offer exclusively for Jio customers. Customers can now avail a Flat Rs.100 cashback on their first transaction on PhonePe App. The cashback is only applicable for new PhonePe customers who do a Jio recharge for Rs.149 or above and pay through UPI.



Jio customers can now enjoy unlimited calling & 1.5 GB daily data for 28 days at an effective price of Rs.49 & for 84 days at an effective price of Rs.299.



To avail the offer, all a customer has to do is:

Download & Register on the PhonePe App and link their bank account to UPI

Click on the “Recharge” icon app

Select the Jio number they wish to recharge for and select the Jio recharge plan (Example – Rs.149 or Rs.399)

Complete the payment using UPI

Customer will get the cashback as soon as the transaction is successful



About PhonePe

Bengaluru-headquartered PhonePe is the fastest growing payments company in India. With over 100 million installs, the PhonePe App drives the highest number of merchant UPI transactions in India. Using PhonePe, users can send and receive money, recharge mobile, DTH, data cards, make utility payments, buy gold, shop online, and offline. Customers can also use PhonePe as a payment option across 3 lakh offline and online merchant outlets covering food, travel, groceries, movie tickets etc.