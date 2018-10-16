NatureFresh, the home-grown brand of Cargill’s food business in India has extended its offering into premium health oil space with the launch of NatureFresh Acti Heart, at a press conference in New Delhi, today. Positioned as India's 1st oil which fulﬁlls all requirement of being healthy oil, NatureFresh Acti Heart intends to provide consumers with a complete health oil for their active and modern lifestyle.



Based on the premise of ‘Goodness for the Good Hearted’, NatureFresh Acti Heart adheres to the guideline of Indian Council of Medical Research on dietary fat. Packed with the goodness of Omega 3 that fights inflammation and provides a healthy lipid profile, it also has the ideal Omega 6/ Omega 3 ratio, as stipulated by National Institute of Nutrition (the ideal ratio should be between 5 to 10). Along with this, it has high MUFA which ensures low oil absorption in food and Gamma Oryzanol that reduces bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol, making it a healthier option for the discerning consumer. It is also fortified with Vitamin A, D, and E.



All above stated health benefits of NatureFresh Acti Heart makes it a healthier cooking oil to cope with a sedentary lifestyle which makes one more prone to lifestyle diseases like obesity, coronary heart diseases & metabolic disorders etc. Its high smoking point makes it ideal for all types of Indian cooking.



On the occasion of the launch, Mr. Milind Pingle, Director – Sales & Marketing, Cargill’s Food business in India said, “Being a leading branded consumer business in edible oils, we are focused on consumer preferences and changing tastes. Today’s consumers are increasingly seeking health & wellness and we believe our products should go hand in hand with this growing need. In keeping with this, we are excited to launch our latest product offering, NatureFresh Acti Heart, under the brand umbrella of NatureFresh. The brand NatureFresh represents active living and we believe that it is the ideal brand for us to expand our offerings in this rapidly growing space. What makes NatureFresh Acti Heart stand out is that both the product formulation and design has been crafted basis in-depth market research and consumer insights. Positioned as ‘Goodness for the Good Hearted’, it is India's 1st oil which fulﬁlls all requirements of being a healthy oil. The launch of NatureFresh Acti Heart is in line with Cargill India’s endeavor of expanding its health & wellness portfolio while fueling Indian kitchens through value-added premium offerings.”

NatureFresh Acti Heart will be available in 1 ltr bottle which has the first-ever four-sided in-mold labeling that prevents label damage, post application. It will also be available in 1 ltr pouch and an environmentally friendly 5 ltr recyclable tin packaging. The new offerings will be made available across E-Commerce platforms, Modern and General Trade, in select markets in India.

About NatureFresh

The ethos of NatureFresh brand lies in providing ‘best of nature’ to the consumers. In today’s busy and active lifestyle when aspirations run ahead of our health, it is more than a necessity that we are conscious of the food we consume. NatureFresh brand not just brings the best of nature to its consumers with a range of products, but also processes and packs them to preserve nature’s goodness and promote a healthy and active life. With more than 150 years of global expertise, NatureFresh is Cargill’s very own brand and its strength lies in procuring finest quality seeds, processing it just the right way to preserve nature’s goodness and pack it to retain the freshness till the time the product is consumed. The range caters to the cosmopolitan aspirers who wish to lead an active life to chase their dreams and aspirations.

About Cargill India

In India, Cargill’s operations started in 1987. It has businesses in refined oils, food ingredients, grain and oilseeds, cotton, animal nutrition, industrial specialties and trade structured finance. Cargill food’s business in India markets leading consumer brands of edible oils such as NatureFresh, Gemini, Sweekar, Leonardo Olive Oil, Rath and Sunflower brand of hydrogenated fats. It also markets wheat flour under the NatureFresh brand name. The Animal Nutrition business of Cargill provides animal feed and premix and nutrition for aqua, dairy and poultry. It markets animal feed and premix under the brands such as Provimi, Purina, Citura and Cargill. The Grains and Oilseed crush business originates grains and oilseeds at 200 storage locations. It employs more than 3,500 employees working across offices and plants and a network of warehouses and depots.



About Cargill

Cargill’s 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, Cargill connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. Cargill combines 150 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.

For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.