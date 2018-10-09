Dr. K Kasturirangan, Former Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation Chief Guest on the occasion

More than 500 students awarded degrees in various disciplines

Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the not-for-profit NIIT University (NU) awarded Shri F. C. Kohli its first honorary doctorate during the 8th Convocation Ceremony. Shri F. C. Kohli is the father of Indian software industry and the founder and first CEO of Tata Consultancy Services. Dr. K Kasturirangan, Former Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Mr. Rajendra S Pawar, Founder, NU and Chairman, NIIT Ltd.; Mr. Vijay Thadani, Co-founder, NU and Vice Chairman and MD, NIIT Ltd., Prof. VS Rao, President, NIIT University and Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom were also present on the occasion.

At the 8th convocation ceremony, more than 500 NU students were awarded degree certificates for successful completion of various programmes, including B. Tech, M. Tech (Business Analytics) MBA, PG Diploma (Banking & Finance) amongst others.

F. C. Kohli is an Indian industrialist. He is frequently referred to as the ‘Father of the Indian Software Industry’. He has been conferred with various distinguished awards and honours. In 2002, Mr. Kohli was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the Indian Software Industry.

Congratulating the students on their success Dr. K Kasturirangan, Former Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation said, “I find that the academic programs of NU are very thoughtfully strategized in terms of its industrial linkage, being technology driven with appropriate focus on research coupled with seamlessness. I have no doubt that NU is moving in the direction of becoming a world class Centre of learning and erudition.”

Shri F. C. Kohli, Founder, Tata Consultancy Services gave his heartiest congratulations to all the students and wished them success in the years to come.

Speaking at the convocation, Mr. Rajendra S Pawar, Founder, NU and Chairman, NIIT Ltd. said, “By honouring Mr. FC Kohli, the Father of the Indian Software Industry, NU honours itself.”

“Established in 2009, NU has perfected and internalised the tradition of 100% placement, 5th year running”, added Mr. Pawar.

Prof. V. S. Rao, President, NIIT University, said, “This is a proud moment for all us to witness our students take the first step successfully in the real world. NIIT University is playing a leadership role towards building competencies for the future to meet the requirements of the industry. I heartily congratulate all the students and wish them a very successful career ahead.”

Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless. NU is well poised for meeting the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach.

About NU

Established in 2009, NIIT University (NU) is a not-for-profit University covered under section 2(f) of UGC Act and notified by the Government of Rajasthan. A premier institution of higher learning and research, NU seeks to create original thinkers who will lead the knowledge society of the future. The University inherits three decades of rich expertise and global know-how of its principal sponsor, the NIIT Group.

Nurtured by some of the foremost thought leaders and corporate-practitioners of the country, the multi-disciplinary University focuses on emerging areas of technology and management. NU is a part of a 100-acre campus at Neemrana, Rajasthan, 90 minutes from Delhi Airport.

Nestled in the Aravali hills, the fully residential green campus offers an idyllic and intellectually vibrant environment for pursuing higher education and research. Set up with the vision to be the role model of learning, research, innovation and sustainability, for the knowledge society, NU is dedicated to building great careers and ensuring excellent job opportunities to all its students. It has been developed as an institute of excellence to provide exceptional education based on its Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless.

NU offers the entire spectrum of academic programs. At the undergraduate level, it offers B.Tech (Computer Science & Engineering, Electronics & Communication, Biotechnology), BBA (Marketing & Marketing Analytics, Family Business & Entrepreneurship, Finance, Banking & Fintech, Business Analytics, Communication & Media Studies and Digital & Social Media Marketing), 4-year Integrated M.Sc (Computer Science), 4-year Integrated BBA – MBA, and 5-year Integrated B.Tech – M.Tech and M. Tech (Educational Technology and Geographic Information Systems). NU also offers a 5-year dual degree B.Tech & M.S program (In collaboration with University of Missouri, Kansas City) wherein students undertake academic work at NU for 3.5 years and then continue at UMKC for 1.5 years. In addition, NU also offers MBA, Ph.D programs and several Industry Sponsored Programs.