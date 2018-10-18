As pollution spikes in North India, sale offers upto 60% discount on air purifiers & masks

Also launches “Karwa Chauth” store with pooja essentials, grooming kits and gifts

Instant card discounts + promo codes to help save additional up to 25%

Snapdeal’s Dussehra edition of the Mega Diwali Sale starts from 18th October and will run till 21st October 2018.

Seeing the sharp rise in pollution in North India, the Mega Diwali Sale has expanded the collection to offer enhanced discounts on air purifiers, pollution masks, face wash and scrub etc.

The sale will offer a special deal on clothing, footwear, and accessories. Another focus of the sale is a range of bags for everyone – from office laptop bags, ladies bags, kids’ branded backpacks to party clutches at a huge bargain.

It will also have festive season offers on home decor, Diwali gifts, gift cards, dry fruits, ethnic apparel, religious accessories, and cleaning equipment.

The sale also has a range of must-haves like candle lights, diyas, flower lights, exotic chandeliers, and quirky lamp shades to illuminate the house.

Snapdeal has also launched a “Karwa Chauth” store. The special one-stop store has pooja essentials like pooja thalis, vrat kathas, pre-Karwa Chauth grooming kits including facial and waxing kits and gifting options like gold coins, women’s watches and more.

The sale also brings back the replenished stocks of popular items from the previous sale, including travel gift cards, kitchen appliances and fast-selling gadgets and electronics like headphones, Bluetooth speakers, hair trimmers and fashion accessories like watches and sunglasses.

Snapdeal Spokesperson said, “After a heartwarming response by our customers on last Mega Diwali Sale, we are excited to announce the Dussehra edition of the Mega Diwali Sale with a careful selection of Diwali must-haves at huge discounts. The selection and the prices are such that it will enable our users to fulfill their entire Diwali shopping list without being troubled by budgets now or EMIs later.”



The Mega Diwali Sale comes with attractive offers of up to 90% discount. There are additional discount offers of up to 25% from bank cards, digital wallet or coupon codes. RBL and IndusInd Bank debit and credit cards, and Bank of Baroda credit card users get an instant 15% discount. With the GET400 coupon code, users can get a discount of additional up to Rs. 400.



The sale also offers a mega savings opportunity for muscle builders, who can restock their protein supplements at great prices.



Here are some glimpses from the Mega Diwali Sale:

Diwali gift sets; gift cards

Amazing fashion accessories and gift sets – discount ofup too 90%

Cleartrip Flights and Hotel gift cards – up to 20% off

Festive pillow covers/bedsheets

Branded BedSheets – Bombay Dyeing, Spaces, Swayam and more: starting at Rs. 499

Set of 5 Pillows: Rs. 799

Designer Curtains for all rooms: Rs. 99

Diwali Special Double BedSheets: Rs. 199

Diwali Special Vibrant Sofa Covers: Rs. 249

Ethnic apparel & accessories for all

Pocket-friendly Men’s clothing – Rs. 799

Women ethnic gowns and Anarkali – up to 80% off

Women's Footwear: Catwalk & Lavie – Min. 50% off

Uber-Cool Sunglasses – Min. 50% off

Best Selling Handbags: Diana Korr, Fostelo & more – Min. 50% off

Cleaning equipment & power tools

Best Gosfrid 1000W Handy Vacuum Cleaner – Rs.1649

Kitchen accessories; sweets

Mega Pressure Cooker sale | Prestige, Hawkins, Master and more

Kettle, Induction, Rice Cooker & More – up to 70% off

Kitchen Tools: starting at Rs. 89

Bikaji Sweets & Namkeen – flat 15% off