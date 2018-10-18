Snapdeal.com
Snapdeal’s Dussehra edition of the Mega Diwali Sale starts from 18th October and will run till 21st October 2018.
Seeing the sharp rise in pollution in North India, the Mega Diwali Sale has expanded the collection to offer enhanced discounts on air purifiers, pollution masks, face wash and scrub etc.
The sale will offer a special deal on clothing, footwear, and accessories. Another focus of the sale is a range of bags for everyone – from office laptop bags, ladies bags, kids’ branded backpacks to party clutches at a huge bargain.
It will also have festive season offers on home decor, Diwali gifts, gift cards, dry fruits, ethnic apparel, religious accessories, and cleaning equipment.
The sale also has a range of must-haves like candle lights, diyas, flower lights, exotic chandeliers, and quirky lamp shades to illuminate the house.
Snapdeal has also launched a “Karwa Chauth” store. The special one-stop store has pooja essentials like pooja thalis, vrat kathas, pre-Karwa Chauth grooming kits including facial and waxing kits and gifting options like gold coins, women’s watches and more.
The sale also brings back the replenished stocks of popular items from the previous sale, including travel gift cards, kitchen appliances and fast-selling gadgets and electronics like headphones, Bluetooth speakers, hair trimmers and fashion accessories like watches and sunglasses.
Snapdeal Spokesperson said, “After a heartwarming response by our customers on last Mega Diwali Sale, we are excited to announce the Dussehra edition of the Mega Diwali Sale with a careful selection of Diwali must-haves at huge discounts. The selection and the prices are such that it will enable our users to fulfill their entire Diwali shopping list without being troubled by budgets now or EMIs later.”
