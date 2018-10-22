Neurobion Forte, India’s No 1 Vitamin brand from the house of Merck is back with its annual campaign #HelpingTrueHeroes, to recognize real-life Heroes who are changing the world through their extraordinary acts. True to its brand promise of being ‘Saathi Asli Hero Ka’, this year the brand set out on a journey across the country to look for True Heroes who are making strides to improve the public health system in India.



To celebrate this initiative, and spread these stories on a grander scale, Neurobion Forte associated with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ to create a unique record, which not only helped amplify the #HelpingTrueHeroes message, but also unveiled the new brand identity – ‘N’ whose main focus was to act as a beacon guiding people through the world of Nerve Care.



Elaborating on the GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ title, Mr. Milind Thatte, Managing Director Merck India, said, “Neurobion Forte, India’s No.1 Vitamin Brand* has been helping True Heroes fight body discomforts for more than 50 years. We are very proud of our GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title wherein in a one-of-its-kind record, Neurobion Forte replicated its new brand logo using T-shirts to form a 133.89 sq mts mosaic logo — the largest in the world. This initiative is a part of our #HelpingTrueHeroes initiative which is in its third year. By doing this we aim to spread the message that even True Heroes need a helping hand and we all should do our own bit to help them. The True Hero T-shirts used for the record would be donated to the charity working with True Heroes who have done remarkable work for the betterment of the society.”



Adding to this momentous occasion, Mr Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM, “The record for largest shirt mosaic was never attempted before. To break the record, the mosaic had to be more than 100 sq mts. Neurobion Forte managed to successfully create the largest shirt mosaic measuring 133.89 sq mts. They are now officially amazing.”

To know more about #HelpingTrueHeroes, click https://www.facebook.com/NeurobionForte/. Your simple share can only help support India’s True Heroes and help take their inspiring stories across the country.

A large population today suffers from Vitamin B deficiencies without knowing the real cause and the risks of this condition. Neurobion Forte is a Vitamin B supplement that helps fight the body discomforts caused due to lack of B vitamins. In India, Neurobion is the no.1 selling and doctor prescribed vitamin brand*.



*As per the IQVIA May 2018 SSA dataset in terms of volume sold in the Vitamin/Mineral/Nutrient category.

