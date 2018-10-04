Unveils a Driver’s Outstanding Efforts of Using His Auto Rickshaw as a Free-of-Cost Ambulance in Mumbai

Felicitates and Honours Inspiring Stories of India’s True Heroes in the Third Year of its Annual Initiative #HelpingTrueHeroes

For every story shared, Merck to make a contribution to help support the dreams of India’s True Heroes

Merck India’s Neurobion Forte is back with its annual campaign #HelpingTrueHeroes to recognize real-life Heroes who are changing the world through their extraordinary acts. True to its brand promise of being ‘Saathi Asli Hero Ka’, this year the brand set out on a journey across the country to look for True Heroes who are making strides to improve the public health system in India.

Neurobion Forte’s first True Hero for 2018 is Sunil Mishra, an auto rickshaw driver from Mumbai’s Ambujwadi slum who has been saving lives in the city by providing ambulance-like services with his auto. Sunil saw his mother suffer from acute blood loss owing to a fatal head injury. He tried calling an ambulance immediately but due to the intricate lanes, the ambulance could not enter the locality. He then had to rush his mother to the hospital. Fortunately, Sunil’s mother was saved but that incident shook him up.



Sunil Mishra then decided to use his auto rickshaw as an ambulance to ensure no one in the city and more so in his locality is denied access to medical care. He calls it “The Vehicle of Life”. Since then, he has saved the lives of many people from the clutches of fatality by taking them to the hospital in time. Sunil’s undying spirit and passion to save lives is what makes him India’s True Hero.



Elaborating on #HelpingTrueHeroes, Mr. Milind Thatte, Managing Director Merck India, said, “Neurobion Forte, India’s No.1 Vitamin Brand* has been helping True Heroes fight body discomforts for more than 50 years. Our journey to find real-life Heroes began in 2016 when we realized that there are so many ordinary people performing extraordinary acts who need encouragement and a helping hand. Thus #HelpingTrueHeroes was conceived and it received a lot of love and support from people all over India. Last year, we reached out to over 200 million people and I would like to thank everyone who participated and supported our cause. This year, we aim to acknowledge and help Heroes like Sunil who are working towards transforming the public health landscape in India. Please do join our cause and help us in celebrating and sharing their inspiring stories with the world. For every story shared, Neurobion Forte is going to make a contribution to support the Heroes.”

Sunil Mishra began his inspiring journey of saving lives, over 16 years ago. He moved to Mumbai when he was ten years old and went to a local government school to continue his studies. He failed 12th grade and had to take up the profession of an auto rickshaw driver. Sunil struggled a lot in his life, but his poor background and lack of means did not stop him from carrying out his noble work of saving lives. Owing to his diligent efforts, he and his auto rickshaw-ambulance have earned a heartwarming repute in his locality. He now wishes to provide his children with quality education so they can grow up to help him in this monumental cause one day. His dream however is to buy an ambulance for his locality, so no lives are lost.



Reminiscing his journey and talking about his dream, Sunil Mishra said, “My journey began due to an unfortunate incident that nearly took my mother’s life. Ever since, I have worked hard to make sure no one ever has to go through such a terrible experience. These last 16 years have helped me save many lives and inspire even more. But I am undoubtedly still a long way from achieving the true extent of my goal. Thanks to the support of Merck’s Neurobion Forte, I will be able to spread awareness and my services to more areas of the city, which will help save even more lives in the future. I am grateful for #HelpingTrueHeroes initiative for supporting me and my dreams.”

Neurobion Forte is a Vitamin B supplement that helps fight the body discomforts caused due to lack of B vitamins. A large population today suffers from Vitamin B deficiencies without knowing the real cause and the risks of this condition. Neurobion Forte is one of the most trusted supplements helping people nourish their nerves. In India, Neurobion is the no.1 selling and doctor prescribed vitamin brand*.



*As per the IQVIA SSA MAT MAY 2018 dataset in terms of units in the Vitamins/Minerals/Nutrients category.

