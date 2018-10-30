NatureFresh Sampoorna Chakki Atta, one of the fastest growing Atta brands in the country and Leonardo Olive Oil, the No. 1 premium Olive Oil brand in the country, both flagship brands of Cargill’s food business in India, emerged victorious as winners of the Superbrands Award 2018. All the participating brands were intensely evaluated, which included getting endorsed by more than 19,000 consumers who scored 1850 national brands across 250 categories.

The chosen brands were further assessed by an independent council of recognized business heads and industry experts. Leonardo Olive Oil and NatureFresh Sampoorna Chakki Atta ranked amongst the top 10% of all brands across respective categories in India, making them trendsetters in their respective categories. This is the second consecutive win for NatureFresh Sampoorna Chakki Atta and the first for Leonardo Olive Oil in the famed Superbrands Awards.

Mr. Milind Pingle, Director – Sales & Marketing, Cargill’s food business in India said, "We are thrilled to receive this award for both brands. In line with our organisational goal of nourishing the world, we believe in providing quality products to consumers through our multi-brand portfolio. The Superbrands Award is an acknowledgment of the trust that both consumers and industry alike, repose in our brands. For a branded consumer business, to be the recipient of such faith is undoubtedly an honour. We will continue to strive to deliver on consumer satisfaction through our brands and products in the future as well."

Congratulating the brands on their win, Neelakshi Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Superbrands India said, "We are delighted to have Nature Fresh Atta and Leonardo Olive Oil recognized as Superbrands after a very rigorous three-stage selection process. Coming from the global food specialists – Cargill, both brands stand for value addition, innovation and consumer trust, just the qualities needed for the Superbrands accolade."

About Leonardo Olive Oil

Launched in 2003, today Leonardo Olive Oil is the No. 1 olive oil brand in the country. The brand is a market leader with a 20.6% share in the fastest growing segment of edible oils market in India – olive oils. The product pioneered in establishing the popularity and use of olive oil in India. Leonardo Olive Oil is produced according to the highest quality standards in the Puglia province of Italy. It is available in three different grades (Just Drizzle™ – Extra Virgin, Just Lite™ – Olive Oil, Extra Light and Cook All™ – Pomace) catering to different needs of the discerning consumer; serving every cooking need, bringing a wholesome balance of taste and nutrients to the daily diet. Positioned as the olive oil for Indian cooking, it has resonated with the needs of affluent Indian homemakers leading to its leadership share status. Leonardo offers 67% less oil usage as compared to other refined oils while keeping the level of palatability high. High MUFA (75%) content enables to form a crust on the surface of the food that blocks the penetration of oil, making the food light, tasty & digestible.



About NatureFresh

The ethos of NatureFresh brand lies in providing the ‘best of nature’ to the consumers. In today’s busy and active lifestyle when aspirations run ahead of our health, it is more than a necessity that we are conscious of the food we consume. NatureFresh brand not just brings the best of the nature to its consumers with a range of products, but also processes and packs them to preserve nature’s goodness and promote a healthy and active life. With its 150 years of global expertise, NatureFresh is Cargill’s very own brand and its strength lies in procuring finest quality seeds, processing it just the right way to preserve nature’s goodness and pack it to retain the freshness till the time the product is consumed. The range caters to the cosmopolitan aspirers who wish to lead an active life to chase their dreams and aspirations.



About Cargill India

In India, Cargill’s operations started in 1987. It has businesses in refined oils, food ingredients, grain and oilseeds, cotton, animal nutrition, industrial specialties and trade structured finance. Cargill food’s business in India markets leading consumer brands of edible oils such as NatureFresh, Gemini, Sweekar, Leonardo Olive Oil, Rath and Sunflower brand of hydrogenated fats. It also markets wheat flour under the NatureFresh brand name. The Animal Nutrition business of Cargill provides animal feed and premix and nutrition for aqua, dairy and poultry. It markets animal feed and premix under the brands such as Provimi, Purina, Citura and Cargill. The Grains and Oilseed crush business originates grains and oilseeds at 200 storage locations. It employs more than 3,500 employees working across offices and plants and a network of warehouses and depots.



About Cargill

Cargill’s 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 153 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.