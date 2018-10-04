NAREDCO (National Real Estate Development Council) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, on 27th September 2018 at Mumbai, Maharashtra to strengthen the skill trainings and employment opportunities in the construction sector for the urban poor under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).



The collaboration will also focus on alignment of skill training programs based on industry requirements; supply of skilled manpower to the construction industry, by training the unskilled manpower at their construction sites thus ensuring employment to the urban poor through captive placement model; and up-skilling of the construction workers so that they can reap benefits of increase in real income and gain newer opportunities through Government certification program.



Commenting on the development Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, National President, NAREDCO said, “There are two objectives of this MoU, first is to provide employment to urban poor waiting to enter construction sector and secondly up-skill the semi-skilled construction workers working on construction sites to a skilled category. NAREDCO will ensure the implementation of this initiative through training providers empaneled with Construction Sector Skill Council (CSDCI).”



A majority of the fresh and up-skilling training program will be delivered at the construction sites, said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, adding that the training curriculum under this initiative will range from minimum 80 hours (10 days) to a maximum of 6 months.



It also needs to be mentioned that through this collaboration 2,50,000 urban poor will be trained. Also efforts will be taken by NAREDCO to encourage training of the women beneficiaries under this initiative. They will strive to achieve at least 30 per cent of the trained beneficiaries as women, wherever available.



NAREDCO will be responsible for the overall implementation, achievement of the targets and outcomes. Under the fresh skill training programs NAREDCO will achieve 100 per cent placement for the training batches and has committed to at least 70 per cent captive placement (wage employment) at the NAREDCO partners sites. Also under the up-skilling training programs NAREDCO will ensure an increment by at least 3 per cent in wages of the beneficiaries getting trained under this period in a span of maximum 14 months.



NAREDCO, through its member base, while training providers and numerous operational construction sites will also mobilize the unskilled/ semi-skilled construction workers and provide ‘On the Job’ training to fresh entrants and up-skilling to the semi-skilled workers working on construction sites through NSQF aligned courses.