Myntra announces the launch of ‘House of Pataudi’, in association with Saif Ali Khan. The ethnic wear brand is inspired from the sophistication and the rich heritage of the Pataudis and reflects a strong sense of culture and tradition. ‘House of Pataudi’ is co-owned by Myntra, Exceed Entertainment and Saif Ali Khan and exemplifies the latter’s classic and contemporary style and taste.

It is a lifestyle brand for men and women that delivers fine taste and refinement to the discerning and the fashion conscious. Each piece not only exudes style, but also narrates the rich story and history of the Pataudi heritage. The collection comprises traditional Indian wear, conceptualized in the form of Rozana, every day wear with a contemporary ethnic touch, Jashn, festive finery with a regal charm, Riwayat, bespoke splendour for the classic Indian wedding and a Special Edition, comprising collections inspired by the Pataudi trousseau.

The range includes kurtas, sherwanis and Nehru jackets for men and kurta sets, lehengas and dresses for women. Products from House of Pataudi will be available exclusively on Myntra and Jabong from October 25th, across a price range of Rs 1500 – 15000 for men and Rs 2000 – 20000 for women. The brand’s design team has worked closely with Saif Ali Khan; inspired by his own personal style statement and has designed and perfected the line, modelling it on Pataudi lineage and contemporary fashion preferences, to make it relatable for the modern fashion shopper. House of Pataudi is focused on changing the perception about ethnic dressing being limited only to festivals and occasions and bringing it back to every day wear.

Speaking on the launch, Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra-Jabong, said, “We are very excited to partner with Saif and Exceed Entertainment to launch ‘House of Pataudi’, a first of its kind brand in the country that embodies royalty and a rich cultural heritage. We are clearly focused on a strong customer proposition and currently there is a huge gap in brand offerings in the ethnic wear space, especially for men. House of Pataudi is an ideal fit, being rich on tradition, heritage, design, and offers customers a slice of the world that we believe is lost, at price points that are highly affordable.”

Commenting on the launch of his brand, Bollywood Actor and Producer, Saif Ali Khan, said, “House of Pataudi for me is an extension of my family legacy. From the way it has shaped up, I could tell House of Pataudi is a tasteful curation of Indian ethnicity and finer sensibilities bordering on the Pataudi heritage. Fashion and history are two areas I have personally been inclined towards over the years and am happy that we are taking a part of the Pataudi Legacy forward through this brand. The teams at Myntra and Exceed have put in a lot of research and effort and I believe we have all the right ingredients to build upon. Can't wait for millions of young Indians to embrace their culture through House of Pataudi.”

