(Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA)

today announced at the GEOVIA User Conference in Kolkata that

, a flagship company of the Baldota Group of Companies and a leading iron ore mining, processing and export company with over 50 years of expertise, has deployed Dassault

GEOVIA Whittle application to increase mine productivity.

Powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, GEOVIA Whittle delivers strategic mine planning capabilities to help MSPL stay ahead in acquiring new mineral blocks.

Today

, the mining sector is facing challenges in the wake of low commodity prices, forcing companies to keep costs in check. With high-grade deposits disappearing and geographically viable deposits increasingly tapped out, mining companies are being pushed into remote locations to dig deeper beneath the surface. Digital technologies including a virtual mine framework based on a three-tiered approach – operational stability, mine execution excellence and business agility – can help them to effectively execute lean practices to increase productivity and innovate.

Arvind Mathur, Vice President, MSPL Limited said, “MSPL adopted Dassault Systèmes’

GEOVIA Whittle application to maximize profitability by delivering robust mine plans by taking into account real mining constraints. GEOVIA Whittle delivers trusted results and is used in scoping, feasibility, life-of-mine scheduling, and in the ongoing re-evaluation of mine plans throughout the production phase. Furthermore, with GEOVIA Whittle we will have a competitive advantage in terms of calculating the return on investment and net present value of the deposits.”

Samson Khaou, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes

said, “

India is expected to be the fastest growing economy in the next decade and the development of the mining sector will be important to achieve this.

We are also cognizant of the challenges faced by Indian mining companies today.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform and GEOVIA applications enable them for sustainable capture of natural resources by ensuring minimal environmental impact. GEOVIA applications which are used in more than 4,000 sites across 135 countries lead the way in delivering innovations in modelling and simulation to optimize the entire mining value chain.”

For more information:



Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences for the Natural Resources industry: https://ifwe.3ds.com/natural-resources



Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com