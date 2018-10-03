MobiKwik
MobiKwik, one of India’s largest digital financial services platforms, today announced the launch of its breakthrough product called ‘Boost’, that offers instant loan approval and disbursal to MobiKwik users. This is the first-of-its-kind of credit disbursal product, wherein loans of up to Rs. 60,000 are sanctioned as well as disbursed in a matter of 90 seconds. MobiKwik has partnered with a number of NBFCs to offer this service to its users. MobiKwik is the first wallet player to disburse loan amount in the user’s mobile wallet.
The loan process includes 4 simple steps:
Speaking on the announcement, Ms Upasana Taku, Co-founder and Director, MobiKwik said, “Our objective is to provide easy access to credit to each and every Indian, irrespective of his location. This is first of its kind of product that will totally revolutionize the way India avails credit. Our path-breaking product will enable Indians, located anywhere in India, to avail instant loans, whenever they require, within 90 seconds, via the MobiKwik app. In the initial months of piloting the offering, we have already crossed a portfolio of 100 thousand loans. We will be rolling out new products in the lending portfolio so as to cater to diverse credit requirements of customers. We are confident that lending will be a game changer and will establish us as clear leaders in the digital financial services domain in the country.”
MobiKwik is India’s leading digital financial services platform, a mobile wallet major and a leading payment gateway. MobiKwik app is a leading mobile payment platform with a network of over 3 million direct merchants and over 107 million plus users. Founded in 2009 by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, the company has raised four rounds of funding from Sequoia Capital, American Express, Tree Line Asia, MediaTek, GMO Payment Gateway, Cisco Investments Net1 and Bajaj Finance. The company has offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune and Kolkata. It aspires to be the largest source of digital transactions in India and has a vision of enabling a billion Indians with one tap access to digital payments, loans, insurance and investments, by 2022.
