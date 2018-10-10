Merck Foundation
|
Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany plans to conduct 5th Edition of ‘Merck Africa Asia Luminary’ under the patronage of The President of The Republic of Senegal, H.E. MACKY SALL and The First Lady of Senegal, H.E. MARIEME FAYE SALL, and in partnership with the Ministry of Health of Senegal.
“During the conference, Merck Foundation will also celebrate two important occasions; the 350th Anniversary of Merck, the World’s Oldest Pharmaceutical & Chemical Company established in 1668 and the 1st Anniversary of Merck Foundation,” Dr. Kelej added.
Twohigh-level Ministerial panels will also take place.
The first high-level Ministerial panel on ‘Building Fertility care capacity and breaking the Infertility Stigma in Africa and Asia’ will involve Hon. Abdoulaye Diouf SARR, Minister of Health and Social Action of Senegal; Hon. Sarah Opendi, Minister of State for Health of Uganda; Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Minister of Health, Republic of Zambia; Hon. Susan Shabangu, Minister of Social Development, South Africa; Hon. Dr. Rashid A. Aman; Deputy Minister of Health, Ministry of Health of Kenya; Dr. Wim Leereveld, Founder-Access to Medicine Foundation, Chairman Index Initiative building, World Benchmarking Alliance; Prof. Oladapo Ashiru, President of Africa Fertility Society; Prof. Joe Leigh Simpson, Past President of International Federation of Fertility Societies – IFFS; Dr. Kamini Rao, Chairperson of IIRRH, India; Prof. Dr. Satish Kumar Adiga, Professor & Head, Department of Clinical Embryology, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal Academy of Higher Education; Mr. Paolo Carli, Head of Middle East & Africa, Merck Biopharma; Dr. Rasha Kelej, Chief Executive Officer, Merck Foundation.
The second high-level Ministerial panel on ‘The role of Merck Foundation together with Governments to improve access to equitable healthcare solutions in Africa’ will involve Hon. Dr. Idi Illiassou Maïnassara, Minister of Public Health of the Niger; Hon. Aziz Mahamat Saleh Ahmat, Minister of Public Health, of Chad; Hon. Dr. Pierre Somse, Minister of Health and Population, Central African Republic; Hon. Dr. Alpha Tejan Wurie, Minister of Health and Sanitation, of Sierra Leone; Hon. Dr. Thaddée NDIKUMANA, Minister of Health and Fight against Aids, of Burundi; Hon. Dr. Isatou Touray, Minister for Health and Social Welfare, of The Gambia; Hon. Julieta Kavetuna, Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, of Namibia; Prof. Dr. Kailash Sharma, Dean, Academic Projects, Tata Memorial Centre, India; Prof. Dileep Mhaisekar, Vice Chancellor – Maharastra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) India; Prof. Abdel-Rahman Zekri, Vice Dean – National Cancer Institute, Cairo University; Dr. Rasha Kelej, Chief Executive Officer, Merck Foundation.
Countries participating include: Angola, Bangladesh, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroun, Canada, Central Africa Republic, Chad, Congo Brazzaville, Côte D'ivoire, D R of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Germany, Ghana, Guinea – Bissau, Guinea Conakry, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malaysia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Netherland, Niger, Nigeria, Philippines, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, The Gambia, Togo, Tunisia, U.A.E, U.K, U.S.A, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.
The lack of financial means is not the only challenge in Africa and developing countries, but a scarcity of trained health care personnel capable to tackle the prevention, early diagnosis and management of cancer at all levels of the health care systems is even a bigger challenge.
Merck Oncology Fellowship Program focuses on building professional cancer care capacity with the aim to increase the limited number of oncologists in Africa and Developing countries. The program provides One-year fellowship program at Tata Memorial Centre – India, One and half-years Oncology Fellowship programs at University of Malaya – Malaysia, Two years Oncology Fellowship Program at University of Nairobi – Kenya and Two years Master degree in Medical Oncology at Cairo University – Egypt, in partnership with African Ministries of Health, Local Governments and Academia.
Launched in 2016, over 43 candidates from more than 17 African countries have rolled in the Merck Oncology Fellowship Program. The program will continue to build cancer care capability in African countries such as Botswana, Cameroon, CAR, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mauritius, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.
Join Merck Foundation online community to exchange experience and information with other healthcare providers, researchers, students, policy makers and community members in Africa and beyond www.merck-foundation.com free registration.
The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to innovative healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare and scientific research capacity and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please go to www.merck-foundation.com to read more and/or register online to interact and exchange experience with our registered members.
Merck is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Almost 53,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life – from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions. In 2017, Merck generated sales of € 15.3 billion in 66 countries.
Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma.
|
Mehak Handa, Public Relations Manager Merck Foundation, ,+91-9310087613
|Image Caption : From (L-R) H.E. First Lady of the Republic of Chad Madame Hinda Deby Itno; H.E. First Lady of the Republic of Niger Madame Aissata Issoufou Mahamadou Prof. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of the Executive Board of E. Merck KG; ; H.E. First Lady of the Republic of Guinea Madame Conde Djene; H.E. First Lady of Central African Republic H.E. Madame Brigitte Touadera; Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation; H.E. First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia, Madame Fatoumattah Bah-Barrow; and Hon. Margaret Mensah-Williams, the Chairperson of the National Council of the Republic of Namibia during 4th Edition of Merck Africa Asia Luminary in Cairo, Egypt
|click for high-res image
|Image Caption : 5th Edition of Merck Africa Asia Luminary
|click for high-res image
|Video Caption : Message from Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation
|https://www.youtube.com/embed/c6l4WoBSjEw