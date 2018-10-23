Making steadfast growth in this competitive industry, Marvel Limited (Marvel Tea) appoints Madison as their Media Agency-on-Record. The agency has been entrusted with the task to manage the entire communication strategy of the brand and elevate the brands presence across media – Print, TV, Radio and Cinema.

Marvel Limited was established in the year 1994 by Mr. R.C. Jain and has always strived to achieve customer satisfaction by providing quality and innovation. With a targeted focus on being a major diversified, trans-national company, Marvel Tea plans to process 75 million Kgs of tea by 2019. While Marvel Tea has crossed many milestones since its inception, the greatest of them all has been Marvel Tea’s inclusion in the ‘Top 10 Tea Brands of India.’

Elucidating on the association, Mr. Nitin Jain, Managing Director Operations of Marvel Group says “The appreciation of our products and services has always been a stimulus to keep innovating and moving forward by providing best of quality and value for money to our buyers. We are in an exciting phase right now where we would like to keep our customers informed on every step in the brand. We are confident that the collaboration with Madison Media would help the brand grow to the next level in media space.”

Mrs. Anita Bose, Chief Operating Officer of Madison Media Delhi commented on the latest development, “Marvel tea is one of the most exciting brands in the beverage category today and we are delighted to be associated as their Media Agency on record. I’m sure that our association will bring in about a new dimension of catering to Marvel Tea’s audiences in the CPG category with a 360-degree approach across media verticals.”​