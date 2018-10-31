MyOxy
Gupta Oxygen Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in Industrial, Medical and Refrigeration gases today announced the launch of the first ever FDA approved canned Oxygen, MyOxy (www.myoxy.in) exclusively for the India market. MyOxy is the first and only Oxygen I.P. in portable cans in India approved by FDA and manufactured under a valid drug license strictly adhering to Indian pharmacopoeial standards. Measuring 5.9 liters at 1200 kilopascal, MyOxy is a seamless aluminum disposable can with inbuilt mask allowing upto 100-150 inhalations per can. MyOxy will be available at leading pharmacies including Apollo pharmacy and medical stores across Delhi/NCR and online pharmacies such as Netmeds at a competitive price of INR 399 per can.
1.High Altitude
At high altitude, oxygen molecules are less dense. Ascending 5,000 feet or more in the mountains can result in symptoms of acute mountain sickness like headaches, nausea, dizziness, disturbed sleep, fatigue, shortness of breath etc. MyOxy has been specifically designed for Army Personnel’s posted at high altitude regions in India (Leh-Ladakh, Siachen, Kargil, Nathulapass), trekkers/athletes who frequent high peaks and pilgrims on religious yatras (Amarnath, Mansarovar, Badrinath, Hemkunth Sahib) who experience hypoxia, cold and severe dehydration because of low oxygen levels.
MyOxy is an essential first aid in case of emergency situations causing breathlessness. In cases where oxygen levels drop quickly for instance due to an ailment such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), high-intensity workout, strenuous training, air travel etc. MyOxy provides a quick temporary relief in restoring the oxygen levels.
Living in highly polluted areas can lead to increased risk of various health-related problems and lower lung functioning across age groups. MyOxy is an essential aid for immediate relief from respiratory and breathing difficulties caused due to exposure to high pollution levels.
Gupta Oxygen Pvt. Ltd. is a pioneer in Industrial, Medical and Refrigeration gases. The company was started by a team of technocrats and has experience of over 50 years in the Gas Industry. Gupta Oxygen works with market leaders such as Jindal Stainless Steel, L&T Construction, Subros, Carrier etc.
