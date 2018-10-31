The only fresh canned oxygen approved by FDA

Effective solution to combat heavy air pollution in Delhi/NCR

Gupta Oxygen Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in Industrial, Medical and Refrigeration gases today announced the launch of the first ever FDA approved canned Oxygen, MyOxy (www.myoxy.in) exclusively for the India market. MyOxy is the first and only Oxygen I.P. in portable cans in India approved by FDA and manufactured under a valid drug license strictly adhering to Indian pharmacopoeial standards. Measuring 5.9 liters at 1200 kilopascal, MyOxy is a seamless aluminum disposable can with inbuilt mask allowing upto 100-150 inhalations per can. MyOxy will be available at leading pharmacies including Apollo pharmacy and medical stores across Delhi/NCR and online pharmacies such as Netmeds at a competitive price of INR 399 per can.



Suitable for all age groups, MyOxy is fit for use by children, expecting and lactating mothers and elderly people. At >99% pure oxygen, MyOxy helps supplement low oxygen levels in the body caused due to air pollution, high altitude and breathlessness due to various reasons such as stale air, intense workout, alcohol consumption, jet lag, stress etc.



Air contains about 21 percent oxygen while nitrogen, carbon dioxide, argon, and other gases make up the rest. In congested areas, oxygen levels can fall to as low as 14 percent with car fumes further increasing carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide levels in the air. An essential first aid component, MyOxy acts as a quick aid in emergency situations such as breathlessness and suffocation due to high pollution levels. With as less as 4-5 inhalations, MyOxy instantly increases the oxygen levels in the body and helps restore normal function of the brain and body.



Commenting on the launch Anand Gupta, CEO, MyOxy said, “Pollution continues to be a massive problem across India. Studies have shown that one out of every four premature deaths in India can be attributed to pollution. Pollution levels in Delhi/NCR are at an all-time high, with the most recent figures showing PM 2.5 levels (particulate matter) at 158. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi recently dived into the ‘very poor’ category and was last recorded at 337. While, the Government is making efforts, we have unfortunately observed little progress in the state of air quality in Delhi. MyOxy is an endevaour to help people in polluted cities like Delhi/NCR realize the benefits of fresh oxygen and make it a part of their everyday life for their safety. The can has been designed in an easy to use, compact packaging that is lightweight, weighing lesser than your mobile phones, and can be stored at room temperature.”



Use cases for MyOxy:

1.High Altitude

At high altitude, oxygen molecules are less dense. Ascending 5,000 feet or more in the mountains can result in symptoms of acute mountain sickness like headaches, nausea, dizziness, disturbed sleep, fatigue, shortness of breath etc. MyOxy has been specifically designed for Army Personnel’s posted at high altitude regions in India (Leh-Ladakh, Siachen, Kargil, Nathulapass), trekkers/athletes who frequent high peaks and pilgrims on religious yatras (Amarnath, Mansarovar, Badrinath, Hemkunth Sahib) who experience hypoxia, cold and severe dehydration because of low oxygen levels.



2. First Aid

MyOxy is an essential first aid in case of emergency situations causing breathlessness. In cases where oxygen levels drop quickly for instance due to an ailment such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), high-intensity workout, strenuous training, air travel etc. MyOxy provides a quick temporary relief in restoring the oxygen levels.



3. Heavy Pollution

Living in highly polluted areas can lead to increased risk of various health-related problems and lower lung functioning across age groups. MyOxy is an essential aid for immediate relief from respiratory and breathing difficulties caused due to exposure to high pollution levels.



“Breathing Oxygen rich air is a necessity for all in polluted environments. Our team has undertaken extensive R&D to develop a quality product at an economical price that is safe for use by the masses,” added Anand Gupta .

About Gupta Oxygen Pvt. Ltd.

Gupta Oxygen Pvt. Ltd. is a pioneer in Industrial, Medical and Refrigeration gases. The company was started by a team of technocrats and has experience of over 50 years in the Gas Industry. Gupta Oxygen works with market leaders such as Jindal Stainless Steel, L&T Construction, Subros, Carrier etc.



For further information please visit www.myoxy.in