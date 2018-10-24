The Department of European Studies (DES) of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has been selected for the prestigious Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence (CoE) Award given by the European Union. With this, it becomes the only Centre of Excellence in European Studies in the country. This recognition comes along with a grant of close to one lakh euros for various activities planned for the next three years. The chances of selection in this global competition are less than 20 per cent considering the applications are received from the best of the universities in the world.



Dr H Vinod Bhat, the Vice Chancellor of MAHE said, “The announcement of CoE came within 10 days of MAHE being titled as an Institute of Eminence by the Government of India. CoE is another feather in the cap of MAHE. This came in just as we were discussing about making each of the units, institutions within Manipal strive for excellence in their respective fields. I congratulate the team DES led by Dr Neeta Inamdar for being the first to get this global recognition.”



The Department of European Studies was started in 2009 with a vision to foster India-EU educational connect by enhancing knowledge sharing across disciplines and geographical boundaries. The present award recognizes the Department as a Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence in India-EU Interdisciplinary Studies – Culture, Literature, Education and Society (CLES). Presently, research projects funded by the EU are in progress on education and socio-cultural aspects of India-EU collaboration. Several events, including an India-EU Higher Education Meet, winter schools on India-Europe Intellectual Synergies and workshops on European literature in colleges in the surrounding regions are planned among other activities in the next three years.



The driving force of this initiative and the Head of Department, Dr Neeta Inamdar expressed her pleasure over the selection and said, “Within a decade of starting the Department in 2009, this feat is achieved. This would not have been possible without the vision of leaders at the University, collective efforts of the team at the Department and the support of EU delegation and network of European Studies professors. We understand this recognition brings a lot of responsibilities and involves handholding of aspiring colleges across the region. A department that started with four staff members, has grown up to 40 staff members today is geared up to take this responsibility. We are humbled by this recognition.”



The Department of European Studies offers India’s only MA European Studies program and a BA in Foreign Languages and Intercultural Studies apart from certificate courses in many European and Indian languages.