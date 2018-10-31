L&T Technology Services Limited (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, today announced the inauguration of its Digital Engineering Centre in Gothenburg, Sweden. Located in the Lindholm Science Park, the Centre will act as a near shore development facility for LTTS’ customers in the region, providing proximity and support to their agile transformation initiatives.



L&T Technology Services has been the engineering partner of choice for several major brands in the Nordic region for over a decade. LTTS has worked on new age technology development and digital engineering programs for industry majors such as Volvo Cars and Scania. Under its GLOCAL strategy and to support its ongoing growth in the region, LTTS is expanding its local presence in Sweden to serve its Nordic customers better in their digital journey.



The Digital Engineering Centre in Gothenburg will act as a center of excellence for LTTS’ operations across areas such as automotive and digital technologies. The center will also develop technologies for industry verticals and clients outside the automotive industry. LTTS has already set up a development centre in Stockholm; the company is now expanding its footprint in Gothenburg to serve a wide range of industries.



Speaking at the launch of the center, Amit Chadha, President, Sales and Business Development and Executive Director, L&T Technology Services said, “LTTS’ Digital Engineering Centre in Gothenburg will essay an integral role in facilitating digital innovations for our customers in the autonomous vehicles and connectivity domains in the Nordic region. We are a global organization with a local mindset and through our dedicated engineering center in Gothenburg we intend to promote digital technologies and look forward to developing ground-breaking services and solutions for our customers.”



Her Excellency Ms. Monika Kapil Mohta, Ambassador of India to Sweden and Latvia said, “We are excited by the prospect of a global ER&D leader like L&T Technology Services setting up their Digital Experience Centre in Gothenburg. This is a timely initiative which will go hand in hand with the current technological developments in Sweden and the Nordic countries.”

About L&T Technology Services Limited:



L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 52 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 13,500 employees spread across 16 global design centers, 27 global sales offices and 45 innovation labs as of September 30, 2018.



For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LntTechservices.com