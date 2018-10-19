L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure play engineering services company, has been rated as a Leader in 6 market categories across 3 industries for the U.S. market in the inaugural edition of Provider Lens™ survey by ISG (Information Services Group).



The survey by ISG is the first-ever service provider ranking on Product Engineering, Manufacturing, Plant/Process Engineering and Software Digital & Platform Engineering. The survey evaluated LTTS across Automotive, Chemicals and Oil & Gas, Lifesciences & CPG and recognized the company’s expert capabilities in these domains.



For the US market, ISG acknowledged LTTS as a preferred partner for its customer base due to its expertise in end-to-end service offerings across the product lifecycle from test, validation & certification to design and implementation. The survey also highlights LTTS’ long standing engineering heritage, multi domain & vertical expertise, strong partner ecosystem, state of the art research & test labs and experienced engineering workforce.



In its ISG Provider Lens Awards Ceremony at Austin, TX on October 17, LTTS was presented with award recognizing its engineering expertise in Automotive, Chemicals and Oil & Gas and Lifesciences & CPG.



Amit Chadha, President, Sales & Business Development and Executive Director, L&T Technology Services said, “ISG’s recognition of LTTS as a global leader is a validation of our focus and strategic investments into domains such as manufacturing, plant and platform engineering and digital, which have helped us develop industry-leading and client-centric solutions for multiple verticals. LTTS’ best in-class offerings and ability to be agile to dynamic market needs have reduced costs and accelerated the time to market. We will continue to partner with our customers and help them innovate faster.”



Esteban Herrera, Partner and Global Leader of ISG Research said, “L&T Technology Services has successfully advanced its rich engineering legacy to establish a strong presence in the US and German markets. LTTS’ focus on strengthening its digital capabilities, high caliber specialized engineering talent and maintaining a strong portfolio of products, frameworks, solutions and licensable IP makes it a preferred partner for its customers.”

About L&T Technology Services Limited



L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 52 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 13,000 employees spread across 16 global design centers, 27 global sales offices and 42 innovation labs as of June 30, 2018.



For additional information visit www.LntTechservices.com