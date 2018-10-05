Global Communication Association (GCA), a not-for-profit body of media and communication professionals, which holds international conferences from time to time around the world, is organizing its 14th international conference (www.gcaconference.com) of communication experts and specialists, in India, on 11-12 October 2018, in the historic ‘Pink City’ of Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. Manipal University Jaipur (https://jaipur.manipal.edu/) is the academic partner, hosting this conference.

“In the two-day conference deliberations, about one hundred national and international scholars and subject speakers, representing top universities and corporate companies of the world (a few from the US and Europe), will sign up and arrive in Jaipur to participate in the two-day deliberations of this program. Another two hundred professional delegates from corporate houses, media universities, communication institutions, correlated professional service agencies, government bodies, and not-for-profit organizations would also be joining us locally in supporting and hosting this important, interactive forum. The purpose is to engage in key proceedings of the conference with an intrinsic aim to share information, promote cultural inclusion, scholarly research, inter-institutional collaboration, and global networking,” says Mr. Krishna B. Mariyanka, Curator and Organising Secretary, 14th International Global Communication Association (GCA) Jaipur Conference, India.

GCA Jaipur 2018 conference focusing on ‘Digital Inbound: Internet Communications and Beyond’, has aroused keen interest amongst many participants from around the globe coming from different academic and industry backgrounds. Communication is experiencing a big change in this digital age. Presently, we stand at the intersection of digital and conventional communications. The revolution in the field of technology has changed the face of communication globally in recent years. From e-mails, social media, blogs to simulated way of communications by artificial intelligence, everything is digitized in this digital era. The digital revolution has enabled us to share a vast amount of data globally in a fraction of second. Undoubtedly, such developments have transformed business, politics, media, communication, culture, in fact, all spheres of our life. More so, new trends, features, and challenges are emerging in this digitalization process of communication rapidly.

Nearly 50 academic scholars from various universities worldwide, covering different topics of interest are presenting their research papers at the two-day conference and here is a list of the presenters as on date: https://www.gcaconference.com/paper-presenters.html. Also, a list of eminent industry speakers on various panel discussions is available on https://www.gcaconference.com/panel-discussion-topics-and-guest-speakers.html and the full program details as on date are available at: https://www.gcaconference.com/agenda.html

“Established in the year 2007, the GCA objectives are the promotion of academic research in global communication studies among major universities worldwide; facilitation of joint project and research opportunities among scholars and students. GCA provides an eclectic international platform for corporate executives, communication specialists, policy makers, academicians, bureaucrats, political leaders, public relations practitioners and co-related industry professionals to meet, interact and generate new ideas for growth,” says Prof. Dr. Yahya R. Kamalipour, Chairman, Global Communication Association (GCA).

In the past, GCA conferences have been successfully organized many other countries around the globe such as Canada, Malaysia, Oman, China, India, Poland, Zambia, Russia, Germany, USA and most recently, in Spain. Popular and well-established universities in these countries such as Shanghai University, Sultan Qaboos University, Manipal University, John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin and The Pontifical University of John Paul II, Asia Pacific University College Technology & Innovation, Media Institute of Southern Africa, Si. Paul University, Pyatigorsk State Linguistic University, Christ University, Stuttgart Media University, University of Mysore, High Point University, Elon University, North Carolina A&T State University, The University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Winston-Salem State University, Mazoon University College–Oman, Rey Juan Carlos University respectively, have partnered with past GCA conferences in the last one decade. More information relating to earlier GCA conferences are available at http://www.globalcomassociation.com/conferences.html

“The purpose of this important international industry-academic conference by Global Communication Association (GCA) is to engage industry-research-academic professionals and experts in key discussions, with an intrinsic aim to share information, promote culture, identify various challenges, find solutions and exchange the most updated knowledge on various topics of public relations, media and communication. Manipal University Jaipur is happy and keen to host this conference in its campus,” says Dr. G K Prabhu, President, Manipal University Jaipur, India.

On this prestigious occasion, the Global Communication Association (GCA) will also honour about nine eminent personalities/organizations, who have immensely contributed to the media and communications profession/industry across academia, government, corporate, non-government, media/journalism, public relations agency, consultancy, performing arts sectors (9 categories), and also a special Lifetime Achievement Award, with the presentation of Global Communication Association (GCA) Jaipur 2018 International Awards for Excellence in Media and Communications 2017-18. A distinguished jury of the GCA is selecting the awardees from a list of nominations proposed and received for the year 2017-18 awards. The grand recognition ceremony, awards gala evening and cultural night will be held at 6.30 pm on 11th October 2018 at Conference Centre, Manipal University Jaipur, India. You can find more information about awards at https://www.gcaconference.com/awards.html

‘Pink City’ Jaipur is gearing up to host the 14th International GCA Conference in India on 11th and 12th October 2018, and in fact, India has earned the honor of hosting this global mega-event for the fourth time in nine years, the first one being in 2009. Entry to the conference and all proceedings is by registration and official invitation only. Interested industry and academic professionals and students are welcome to register and participate as delegates at the conference at https://www.gcaconference.com/registration.html.