iMerit Technology Services Pvt. Ltd.
iMerit Technology Services Pvt. Ltd. announced today that it ranked 21st on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2018, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. iMerit grew over 500 percent during this period.
iMerit works with customers to enrich and label their data to achieve the best results from their algorithms. iMerit’s work powers advanced algorithms in machine learning, computer vision, natural language understanding, e-commerce, augmented reality and data analytics. Our team of over 1,600 full-time staff includes over 50% women. We work on data for transformative technologies such as advancing cancer cell research, optimizing crop yields and training driverless cars to understand their environment. The company drives social and economic change by tapping into an under-resourced talent pool and creating digital inclusion.
Press Contact: pr@imerit.net
Gourav Choudhary, Marketing Lead – Content & Communications iMerit Technology Services Pvt. Ltd.,