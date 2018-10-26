Ignited Edubirds
Ignited Edubirds Pvt. Ltd. market research and Brand Management Company announced the prestigious National Healthcare Acme Awards, 2018 on October 07, held in New Delhi to celebrate and honour 33 winners in 10 different levels for the outstanding contributions of Healthcare sectors across India. An award was presented to each winner and a certificate was presented to each finalist. The endeavour was to identify and reward progressive, initiatives, innovative, excellence and exemplary work in the Healthcare Sector in a spectacular style.
On Sunday, October 07, 2018, the National Healthcare Acme Awards, 2018 were held at Crowne Plaza, Okhla, New Delhi, amongst the elites of the Healthcare sector. More than 500 nominees competed in the National Healthcare Acme Awards, 2018 to be the best and brightest applications to improve health outcomes, reduce costs and implement innovative health industry practices. The National Healthcare Acme Awards Ceremony honoured 33 finalists with 3 Diamond winners in different categories. The National Healthcare Acme Awards were organized by India’s leading media and marketing group, Ignited Edubirds to recognize, celebrate and encourage excellence in the sector of Healthcare.
National Healthcare Acme Award, 2018, an initiative of Ignited Edubirds, in association with Associate Partners. Ignited Edubirds was instituted in 2017 to recognize and felicitate the achievements and the work done by institutions and individuals in improving the quality of Healthcare in India, and thereby continuously working toward increasing the level of Healthcare excellence.
Ignited Edubirds Categorised the winners this year into Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond & Platinum Star.
The Founder-Director of the Ignited Edubirds, Mr. Ramendra Kumar Raj & Swati Priya were also present at the function. We understand that true Healthcare can make a real difference and that is exactly what all the winners here can take pride in. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the Healthcare modules to manage and keep their missions afloat.
Some anonymous agents of chaos committed disruption and also attempted planned larceny. Taking pre-emptive measures Ignited Edubirds has issued a winner list Online.
Ignited Edubirds is a market research and brand management company. That is widely recognized for innovative work and is a one-stop solution for domestic, multinational, government, non-government, corporate, established and new start-up businesses and services. As an organization, Ignited Edubirds are always focused on keeping representative happy and ensure to rest only once the organization see a big cheer on their faces. With a unique blend of insights, innovation, market research strategy, design, and analytic skills, it helps to grow their brands and business. The Company manages the gap between creation and execution. With the focused attention, Company help his delegates to achieve corporate image and brand position in the market, thus winning consumer’s heart.
