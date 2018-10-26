Ignited Edubirds Pvt. Ltd. market research and Brand Management Company announced the prestigious National Healthcare Acme Awards, 2018 on October 07, held in New Delhi to celebrate and honour 33 winners in 10 different levels for the outstanding contributions of Healthcare sectors across India. An award was presented to each winner and a certificate was presented to each finalist. The endeavour was to identify and reward progressive, initiatives, innovative, excellence and exemplary work in the Healthcare Sector in a spectacular style. On Sunday, October 07, 2018, the National Healthcare Acme Awards, 2018 were held at Crowne Plaza, Okhla, New Delhi, amongst the elites of the Healthcare sector. More than 500 nominees competed in the National Healthcare Acme Awards, 2018 to be the best and brightest applications to improve health outcomes, reduce costs and implement innovative health industry practices. The National Healthcare Acme Awards Ceremony honoured 33 finalists with 3 Diamond winners in different categories. The National Healthcare Acme Awards were organized by India’s leading media and marketing group, Ignited Edubirds to recognize, celebrate and encourage excellence in the sector of Healthcare. National Healthcare Acme Award, 2018, an initiative of Ignited Edubirds, in association with Associate Partners. Ignited Edubirds was instituted in 2017 to recognize and felicitate the achievements and the work done by institutions and individuals in improving the quality of Healthcare in India, and thereby continuously working toward increasing the level of Healthcare excellence.



A comprehensive list of winners of the National Healthcare Acme Awards, 2018: Ignited Edubirds Categorised the winners this year into Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond & Platinum Star. Diamond Star Icare Eye Hospital Unit of Ishwar Charitable Trust: Best Eye Hospital in India

Hind Hospital: Most Promising Hospital in Punjab

Singla Slimming Clinic: Best Slimming & Wellness Centre in Punjab Gold Star Abhisri Hospital: Best Multi-Specialty Hospital in Aligarh

Mittal Eye Care, Sangrur: Best Ophthalmologist Consultant in Punjab

Vision Plus Eye Centre: Best Eye Doctor in Delhi NCR

Drishti Eye Hospital: Best Eye Hospital in Panchkula

Mukta Homoeopathic Clinic & Pharmacy: Most Promising Homeopathic Clinic in Noida

Luqman Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Centre: Best Multi-Specialty Orthopedic Center In Telangana

Madhuraj Hospital Pvt. Ltd: Best Multi Speciality Hospital in Kanpur Silver Star Centre for Piles and Fistula: Best Ayurvedic Centre for Anorectal Diseases in Delhi NCR

Mindzone Technologies Private Limited: Best IT Company in Uttar Pradesh For Innovation Healthcare Technology

Biswas Heart and Mind Clinic: Best Consultant Endocrinologist in Delhi NCR

Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital (A Unit of Dharamshila Cancer Foundation and Research Centre): Award for The Best Chief Operating Officer Of Year

Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital (A Unit of Dharamshila Cancer Foundation and Research Centre): Best Hospital Administrator in Delhi

Radiance Dentistry: Best Orthodontist and Implantologist In Punjab

Prayas Diabetes Center: Best Diabetologist Consultant in Madhya Pradesh

DGC Naturopathy Yoga Center – Dr. Dilip Donekar: The Best Naturopathy & Ayurvedic Heart Care Centre in Maharashtra

Nature Diet Wellness Clinic: Best Diet and Nutrition Consultant in Karnataka Bronze Star Dua Dental Clinic: Among Most Trustworthy & Friendly Clinics in Punjab

Mehdi Dental Hospital: Best Oral Implantologist In Faizabad

Ayushmaan: Best Mental and Social Health Service in Assam

Dt. Gurmeet Gujral’s Weight Management and Lifestyle Clinics: Most Outstanding Dietitian in Jammu & Kashmir

Jabalpur Hospital & Research Centre, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: Dynamic Practitioner in Healthcare Quality

Aarogya Hospital: Best Consultant for Gynecologist of Delhi

Dr. Parthasarathi's Asian Hair & Skin Hospitals Award for The Best Emerging Dermatologist in India

Rama Dental Clinic: Best Dental Surgeon in Uttar Pradesh

Floss Multispeciality Dental Clinic: Best Consultant Dental Surgeon in Meghalaya

Dietitian Pooja Kochhar: Best Diet and Nutrition Consultant in Jammu & Kashmir

Elite Dental Care: Best Pediatric Dental Clinic in Noida

Madhuraj Hospital Pvt. Ltd., Kanpur: Emerging Leader in Delivering Healthcare Excellence

Jaspal Hospital: Most Promising Multi-Specialty Hospital in Haryana

The Founder-Director of the Ignited Edubirds, Mr. Ramendra Kumar Raj & Swati Priya were also present at the function. We understand that true Healthcare can make a real difference and that is exactly what all the winners here can take pride in. These recognitions will further strengthen their ability to steer their objective through turbulent times, apply the best of the Healthcare modules to manage and keep their missions afloat. Some anonymous agents of chaos committed disruption and also attempted planned larceny. Taking pre-emptive measures Ignited Edubirds has issued a winner list Online.

