Integrated Centre for consultancy Pvt Ltd (ICCPL), India's top Public Relation & digital marketing agency has posted a whopping 100% YOY growth in Q 2 of FY 18-19. The growth is based on the increase in sales revenue.



Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt Ltd (ICCPL), is a renowned PR & Digital agency headquartered in Noida (UP) and has over 22 media centers across the country including cities like Dehradun, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and many more. The agency's revenue has doubled in Q2 of FY 18-19 in comparison to Q2 of the previous year. The reason attributed is 50% growth in clientele, which has come in its PR & Digital divisions, respectively. Also the agency has created a dedicated team for activation where they have been conducting annual events at retail malls like Mahagun Metro Mall, Vaishali, Ghaziabad. ICCPL's creative studio, STUDIO 360 has also seen an upsurge in number of clients. The multiple diversifications has actually helped the communication agency to post such huge growth. The agency today is one of the biggest PR & Digital marketing agency in Delhi/NCR with largest portfolio in sectors like Real Estate, Education, Health Care and Automobile.



Dushyant Sinha, Founder Director, ICCPL group of Companies says, "The market overall has been expanding and we have seen an increase in marketing budgets and biggers brands trying to expand more. Last Financial Year was quite slow in comparison to the current. Also with organisations acknowledging the importance of PR & Digital which includes Social Media, the demand for trusted and experienced agencies likes ours has increased. We are hoping that the next 2 quarters of FY 18-19, will be even better."



The agency plans to reach out to international markets and is already in final stage of starting its operations in UAE. Along with more expansion in the domestic markets as it plans to convert its few media centers into full-fledged offices, starting from Chandigarh & Mumbai. The agency started its India operations around 6 years ago and has serviced over 100+ corporate and enjoys a huge trust amongst all its clients.