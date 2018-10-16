School Contact Program in 100 Schools across 11 cities; Mall Contact Program in 14 Malls in 7 cities

Special Hyundai Road Safety skit to be conducted along with students at selected schools

70,000 Air Purifying plant – Aloe Vera to be distributed to students in Schools and Malls

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. today announced the commencement of the 4th phase of ‘Safe Move – Road Safety Campaign’. ‘Safe Move’ is one of the key pillars of Hyundai Motor’s global CSR Campaign that actively advocates Road Safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

Safe Move – Road Safety Campaign is conducted by Hyundai in association with Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MORTH). In its 4th Phase, Hyundai will reach out to 100 schools in 11 cities including Delhi NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Ludhiana, Jaipur, Pune and Lucknow through interactive activities to create awareness on Road Safety and Traffic Rules among Students. In addition to the School Contact Program, Mall Contact Program will be conducted in 14 Malls across 7 cities (Delhi NCR, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru) through a high-impact set-up and enthralling interactive games to engage children. Hyundai believes the process of safety begins with not just drivers, but every individual taking responsibility of his or her actions.

Commenting on the 4th Phase of Safe Move – Road Safety Campaign, Mr. Y K Koo, MD & CEO, HMIL said, “As a responsible and caring brand, Hyundai strongly advocates road safety and importance of traffic rules and regulations. We are proud of our association with MORTH and the milestones achieved by Safe Move campaign over the years in making road safety awareness a mass movement in India. Through our School Contact Programs and Mall Activations, we are reaching out to young India and the future drivers of tomorrow to sensitize them and make them more aware about the safety of themselves and fellow drivers and pedestrians on roads. We are confident that Safe Move campaign will help instill more discipline and support a new culture of road safety for both drivers and pedestrians on Indian roads.”



Safe Move – Road Safety Campaign aims to enhance awareness and understanding of Road Safety Rules, thereby helping create a safe and happy society, where both drivers and pedestrians can enjoy a safe environment.



In the 4th Phase of Safe Move, Hyundai introduced ‘ARI and JINO’ – two animated characters from a popular International Animated Series – ‘Power Battle Watchcars’ to engage kids and their families which will help them understand, absorb and act on responsible road safety rules. To appreciate the participation from students, Hyundai will give away Certificate of participation and supporting the environment, an air purifying plant – Aloe Vera is given to all students encouraging them towards a green and healthy future.

In addition, Hyundai will conduct a special Road Safety SKIT in selected schools on their Annual Day function. With the Road Safety theme #BeTheBetterGuy, Hyundai along with professional SKIT performers and select school children, will educate their peers and families on responsible road safety practices.

Over last three phases of the program, Hyundai Motor India Foundation has successfully reached out to 200,000 students across 292 schools, about 35,000 Mall visitors and 23,000 Residents. The program enrolled 146 RWA’s and reached out to 35,000 visitors during the popular Krackerjack Karnival in New Delhi.

‘Kids Hyundai’ (www.kids.hyundai.co.in), a specially designed website for children on Road Safety is developed. The Kids website will serve as an exclusive outpost for the ‘Safe Move’ program and carry news, car production, car history & evolution related content and registration for the various programs under the initiative.

