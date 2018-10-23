Hiranandani Upscale School, one of the leading schools in Chennai (HUS) is pleased to announce that the school has been recognized under the "Emerging high potential schools" by the "Grand Jury Ranking 2018-2019" from Education World.



The Education World Grand Jury Awards acknowledge and celebrate schools which excel in parameters of K-12 education excellence over and above the parameters assessed in the annual EW India School Rankings survey. In its third year, a specially constituted jury of knowledgeable educationists conferred the EW Grand Jury Awards 2018- 19 upon 65 schools in 11 carefully selected categories.



The IB programme at HUS helps students gain a broad range of cognitive and collaborative skills which moulds their personality and makes them prepared for the various career and educational choices available today globally.



Commenting on the award, Mr Mehran Akhtarkhavari, Director, HUS said, “We are honored to be recognized for our efforts in creating an educational environment that caters to the development of the child by promoting academic excellence through a love for learning, nurturing the virtues in everyone and providing a balanced well-rounded education program."



He added that the recognition reinforces our commitment to create and support programs that bring about sustainable changes through education and use of technology.

About Hiranandani Upscale School



HUS is located within the sprawling House of Hiranandani integrated community at OMR, Chennai. The school infrastructure at HUS, has been designed keeping in mind the ideology and objective of fostering holistic growth and learning for the children. The wide and balanced curriculum is designed in a way that will support individual needs of the children. So, they have access to multi-media rooms, audio-visual rooms, outdoor games, libraries, state-of-the art laboratory and of course, one for imagination – a specialized arts department. These facilities help gauge their interest early so that subsequent efforts can be made to ensure that the children excel in their field of choice.

For further details please contact below:

Reshma Dawood

School Secretary

Hiranandani Upscale School (HUS)

+91-7358000736/ 37/ 38

reshma.dawood@huschennai.in