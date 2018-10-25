Homeshop18 launches an exclusive show Sitaron Ki Pasand where famous celebrities from Bollywood, television and other style icons share their handpicked collection of stylish outfits only for Homeshop18 customers. Sitaron Ki Pasand features celebrities like Rashami Desai, Yuvika Chaudhary, Shraddha Arya and many more who share their style secrets and their unique perspective into Indian wear for the HS18 consumer. The show will air every Tuesday and Friday at 1 PM on the Homeshop18 channel.



In the premiere episode of Sitaron Ki Pasand, the incredibly gorgeous Yuvika Chaudhary showcases the collection of premium HomeShop18 georgette partywear sarees. These sarees featured unique style details like sequins and lace appliqué that are a treat to the eyes. Further, the viewers got to explore Yuvika’s style closet which had some interesting insights into her personal style choices.



Acclaimed for her role in television shows like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi and Dream Girl, Shraddha Arya is also seen in Sitaron Ki Pasand. In this episode of Sitaron Ki Pasand, Shraddha guides the viewer through her exclusive and handpicked range of Chanderi sarees. She also shares how she loves the drapes of a saree and is always looking out for an occasion to wear one. For the episode, Shraddha curates a line of premium sarees and salwar suits that you can buy on HomeShop18.



Having played the iconic role of Tapasya in Uttaran, Rashami Desai is a household name who is known for her sparkling personality. For Sitaron Ki Pasand, Rashami comes up with the brand new combo collection of light partywear and heavy festive designs of Banarasi brocade sarees, Bandhej sarees and more. Talking about sharing her passion for traditional sarees with viewers of HomeShop18, Rashami said, “Sarees being the traditional favourite also give me a glamorous look. I am super excited to bring forth my handpicked collection of festive and wedding trousseau special sarees on Homeshop18.”



Speaking about the collection of ethnic wear showcased on the show, Manish Kalra, CEO, HomeShop18 said, “We have launched a premium range of ethnic for women this festive season. These looks and designs are handpicked and selected keeping in mind the preferences and taste of the celebrity endorsing the product. Thus, giving a chance to the customer to dress like their favourite actress.”



All the ensembles that are being showcased on Sitaron Ki Pasand bring together a luxurious range of styles at affordable prices for HomeShop18 customers. This makes Sitaron Ki Pasand the go-to platform for the style conscious who are on the constant lookout for stylish partywear, quintessential evening wear, wedding gowns and other eye-pleasing outfits. People can expect an assortment of luxury fabrics with excellent craftsmanship and a trend-savvy look from the outfits featured in the show. So, watch Sitaron Ki Pasand every Tuesday & Friday at 1 PM on Homeshop18 TV and shop for your favourite outfits that were featured in the show from the HomeShop18 website and app.

About HomeShop18



HomeShop18, one of India’s largest online and on-air shopping channel owned by the Network 18 Group division of Reliance Industries. Established in April 2008 as a 24-hour TV shopping channel, HomeShop18 revolutionised the world of shopping in no time. A one-stop-shop to buy the latest products at the best rates, it was an instant hit in thousands of Indian households. As a result, it ventured further and expanded operations by first launching an e-commerce website in January 2011, and then a mobile app in August 2013.