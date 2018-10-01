In a high level gathering hosted by International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM), the fifth annual edition of the meritocratic platform under the name of National Awards for Manufacturing Competitiveness (NAMC) was held on 28th September 2018 at Hotel ITC Grand Maratha, Mumbai.

Mr. Anand Louie, Director-IRIM welcomed the gathering and spoke about the competitiveness of manufacturing in India. The address was also focused on the challenges and the methods adopted by the award winners to set a benchmark.



Honorable Minister Shri Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, Minister for Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation addressed the gathering through video in which he committed to work with the industry to make industry specific policy changes that will make Indian manufacturing a one trillion USD affair when Indian becomes a five trillion USD economy. He also emphasized on hard-work that has to happen from the shop floor to policy makers.



The Guest of Honors included Ms. Christina Ruggiero, CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola and Mr K Raja Gopal, CEO Reliance Power. During his address Mr. Hital R Meswani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries told the gathering that operational excellence is at the center of their success story. Representing the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion Dr SS Gupta attended the program.



The forenoon session included a closed conclave titled “Manufacturing Thought Leader’s Summit 2018” which was attended by the leadership team of the award-winning companies. The theme of the summit was focused around data-based decision making in a manufacturing system.



57 factories from premier business houses were awarded, the award winners shared their experiences and key learnings which they gained out of this journey.

About International Research Institute for Manufacturing



The International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) is a professional body involved in supporting the manufacturing industry in various parts of the world through research, consulting and training services. IRIM is considered as the most preferred partner by renowned manufacturing organizations when it comes to deploying the right manufacturing strategy and it seeks to be agents of positive change. For more information, visit http://www.irimglobal.com.