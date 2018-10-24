Häfele, the international leader in Interior Functionality, moves to its new, state-of-the-art Design Showroom in the heart of Bangalore. The spacious, 8,000 square feet showroom unites globally acclaimed interior trends with innovative functionality through interactive and functional display settings; bringing every imaginable design to reality.

Ms. Margit Hellwig-Bötte (German Consul General, Bangalore) inaugurated the showroom together with Mr. Jürgen Wolf (Managing Director, Hafele South Asia).



At the onset of the launch, Mr. Wolf says – Bangalore is one of our biggest markets in India and we have been successfully catering to our customers through our earlier showroom and office facility. However, with the growing innovations in our range and the need to showcase them for our customers, we felt the need to move to a bigger premise.



He further elaborates on the Häfele Showroom Concept – Stylish Hardware Fittings that give you the best functionality for your individual application in your business or residence are hard to select from a catalogue; neither can they be imagined or assumed. This new Häfele Design Showroom has been designed to unlock the ideal design inspirations through live displays that allow you to experience the functionality of our products and solutions. Moreover, with increasing real estate prices and diminishing living spaces, the trend for innovative and space-saving interior solutions has gained popularity among city-dwellers. Häfele has closely observed this trend and put-together a range of the most space – optimizing solutions with a continuing promise of‚ More life per meter square. You will experience this first-hand when you see our intelligent showroom displays that efficiently manage space and functionality without compromising on comfort or design.



Häfele’s Design Showroom Concept:

Design concepts and ideas can be better understood when they are experienced in LIVE set-ups. This is the ideology that backs the company’s initiative of establishing state-of-the-art design showrooms; where customers can walk in and experience world-class functionality, seamlessly rooted in latest global design trends. Quite inherent to what they do, Häfele is a strong believer of the mantra that ‘Form follows Function’ and the trick is to combine Functionality with Aesthetics and make them work in almost unperceivable unison. This is explicitly displayed in all Häfele Design Showrooms worldwide.

To this experience of functionality, Häfele adds a competent dimension of designing services for kitchens and wardrobes ably extended to customers by an expert team of Designers who exclusively operate from these Design Showrooms.



The typical layout of any of Häfele’s Design Showrooms includes real-time displays of the company’s many product functionalities including a LIVE kitchen which is equipped with storage areas, appliances and other utilities.



The Project Room – Experience the world of 360-degree services!

Following the trend of LIVE displays, Häfele introduces for the very first time, a dedicated display room for Project Customers at its newest showroom in South Bombay. The Project Room Area simulates Häfele’s 360 degree Project Services proposition that promises a spectrum of project solutions ably backed by technical support and advisory services offered for the entire duration of a project. In this room, you will experience live displays of door hardware catering to different door applications like fire-rated doors, glass doors, residential doors and hotel room doors. These displays are aptly complemented with door hardware products like panic exit devices, patch fittings and one of the widest and technologically superior range of digital door solutions.



(Eight) Solutions (Infinite) Possibilities



With the launch of this exclusive Design Showroom, Häfele introduces eight of its latest innovations in interior solutions, catering to every application of a given interior space.

The Elements by ASKO:

A sophisticated range of built-in cooking appliances with enumerous cooking functions embedded in one design philosophy – the Elements by ASKO range is your answer to futuristic living!

Häfele Connect:

An innovative, intelligent and wireless system that connects and operates the lighting of your entire home or office. With Häfele Connect you can now create the perfect atmosphere for many moods and settings with a centrally controlled system that is linked to your smart device – as easy to operate as the swipe of a finger!

Intelligent Toilets:

Häfele brings you one such cutting-edge solution through its newest range of “Intelligent Toilets” to add that extra zing of technology and style to your bathrooms. You can now go hands-free for the most intimate activity while your intelligent toilet takes care of the rest.

Walk-in Wardrobes:

A range designed for the most precious corner of your bedroom – Häfele’s Walk-in Wardrobe fittings allow for efficient storage, easy access and astute convenience, making the daily interactions with your wardrobe a truly enriching experience!

Blum Thin fronts:

Häfele in partnership with Blum, offers for the very first time, a single fixing system which can enable wall cabinets, doors and pull-outs to have extremely thin fronts – Expando T. The fronts can be as thin as 8 mm and can be made up of any material, such as Dekton by Häfele, chipboard, HPL or ceramics.

Small Appliances:

It is often said that following a healthy lifestyle is an extremely expensive affair and why should it not be! Whether it is a pre-packaged cold-pressed juice or a vacuum blended smoothie, a whole lot of advanced technology and science goes into the machines that make creating them possible. Häfele now brings these technologies right at your doorstep with the addition of the Oktablend Vacuum Blender and Cold Pressed Juicer to its existing Nagold Range of Counter-top Appliances.

Open Shelving Solutions:

Häfele presents Profin – a new comprehensive range of state-of-the-art Aluminium Profiles for open shelving applications to help you achieve the most indvidualistic and elegant style in your kitchen.

Sliding Doors:

With an increasing need for multi-functional furniture and in order to help create more life per square meter, Häfele brings to you, two versatile sliding systems that offer all this and much more: The Hawa Concepta 25 and The Hawa Folding Concepta 25.

Experience these space-efficient and inspiring functionalities at Häfele’s newest Design Showroom. Here’s your key to unlocking inspirations for designs that need form and functionality; and spaces that need‚ More life per meter square.



Häfele Design Centre; Incubex Nestavera Spaces Pvt. Ltd., Shanti Nagar, Bangalore – 560025.