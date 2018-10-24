Häfele
|
Häfele, the international leader in Interior Functionality, moves to its new, state-of-the-art Design Showroom in the heart of Bangalore. The spacious, 8,000 square feet showroom unites globally acclaimed interior trends with innovative functionality through interactive and functional display settings; bringing every imaginable design to reality.
Ms. Margit Hellwig-Bötte (German Consul General, Bangalore) inaugurated the showroom together with Mr. Jürgen Wolf (Managing Director, Hafele South Asia).
Design concepts and ideas can be better understood when they are experienced in LIVE set-ups. This is the ideology that backs the company’s initiative of establishing state-of-the-art design showrooms; where customers can walk in and experience world-class functionality, seamlessly rooted in latest global design trends. Quite inherent to what they do, Häfele is a strong believer of the mantra that ‘Form follows Function’ and the trick is to combine Functionality with Aesthetics and make them work in almost unperceivable unison. This is explicitly displayed in all Häfele Design Showrooms worldwide.
A sophisticated range of built-in cooking appliances with enumerous cooking functions embedded in one design philosophy – the Elements by ASKO range is your answer to futuristic living!
An innovative, intelligent and wireless system that connects and operates the lighting of your entire home or office. With Häfele Connect you can now create the perfect atmosphere for many moods and settings with a centrally controlled system that is linked to your smart device – as easy to operate as the swipe of a finger!
Häfele brings you one such cutting-edge solution through its newest range of “Intelligent Toilets” to add that extra zing of technology and style to your bathrooms. You can now go hands-free for the most intimate activity while your intelligent toilet takes care of the rest.
A range designed for the most precious corner of your bedroom – Häfele’s Walk-in Wardrobe fittings allow for efficient storage, easy access and astute convenience, making the daily interactions with your wardrobe a truly enriching experience!
Häfele in partnership with Blum, offers for the very first time, a single fixing system which can enable wall cabinets, doors and pull-outs to have extremely thin fronts – Expando T. The fronts can be as thin as 8 mm and can be made up of any material, such as Dekton by Häfele, chipboard, HPL or ceramics.
It is often said that following a healthy lifestyle is an extremely expensive affair and why should it not be! Whether it is a pre-packaged cold-pressed juice or a vacuum blended smoothie, a whole lot of advanced technology and science goes into the machines that make creating them possible. Häfele now brings these technologies right at your doorstep with the addition of the Oktablend Vacuum Blender and Cold Pressed Juicer to its existing Nagold Range of Counter-top Appliances.
Häfele presents Profin – a new comprehensive range of state-of-the-art Aluminium Profiles for open shelving applications to help you achieve the most indvidualistic and elegant style in your kitchen.
With an increasing need for multi-functional furniture and in order to help create more life per square meter, Häfele brings to you, two versatile sliding systems that offer all this and much more: The Hawa Concepta 25 and The Hawa Folding Concepta 25.
Experience these space-efficient and inspiring functionalities at Häfele’s newest Design Showroom. Here’s your key to unlocking inspirations for designs that need form and functionality; and spaces that need‚ More life per meter square.
|
Surya,
|Image Caption : Ms. Margit Hellwig-Bötte(German Consul General, Bangalore) inaugurated the Hafele Design center with Mr. Jürgen Wolf (Managing Director, Hafele South Asia)
|click for high-res image